Todd Helton will have to wait another year to try to get into Cooperstown.
Helton, the Rockies prolific first baseman who spent his entire 17-year career in Colorado, was not elected into the Hall of Fame. He received 52 percent of votes, an increase from last year but still not over the 75 percent mark needed to get in.
David Ortiz, on his first ballot, was the only player selected this year.
This was Helton's fourth year on the ballot, so he has six more tries to make it. He received 16.5 percent his first year in 2019 and has increased each year, a sign that he is inching closer to a bid.
In 2020, Larry Walker was elected on his last year on the ballot, becoming the first and only Rockies player immortalized in Cooperstown.
Helton was a five-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner, four-time Silver Slugger and the batting champion in 2000. He retired in 2013 and had his No. 17 jersey retired a year later, the first player in franchise history to receive that honor.