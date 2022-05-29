Kyle Freeland had to be carried off the field Saturday after suffering an apparent lower leg injury in the sixth inning of the Rockies' game against the Nationals.
Freeland, facing Lane Thomas, landed awkwardly on his left foot after delivering his 107th pitch of the game. He took a few steps before bending over in pain, pointing to his lower foot as trainers came out to see him. Third baseman Ryan McMahon and trainer Keith Dugger had to help him off the field, as Freeland could barely put any weight on his leg.
Freeland gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings before the injury.
This is a developing story and will be updated