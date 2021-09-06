DENVER — Julian Fernández sat in the Rockies bullpen for four days after his call-up, waiting for his turn to trek out to the mound.
He was told to warm-up. Then instructed to sit down. Finally, on Sept. 5, it was his time. As he jogged out for his major league debut in the sixth inning, he had only one thing on his mind: his grandfather Roman, who died last December.
For most, including Fernández, his sudden rise to the major leagues after three years without pitching was a surprise. But his grandfather always believed in him, and made him promise right before he died that he would debut this year.
“I couldn’t imagine that I would be here,” Fernández said through Carlos Estévez, his longtime friend who translated the interview. “I was surprised. All my hard work, all the stuff that’s happened, it finally paid off.”
For Fernández, signing with the Rockies as an international free agent in 2013 was a given. He grew up in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic, and lived just a skip away from the Rockies’ headquarters. He loved the game, and always found an excuse to be at the Rockies complex.
That’s when he first met Estévez, long before he was eligible to sign.
“He was so skinny and small,” Estévez joked. “He was always around us.”
Fernández’s father Tony Eusebio was a catcher for the Astros, and his brother was also part of the Rockies’ organization for a little bit. In their free time, in between helping their grandfather tend to the cows on their farm, the brothers would play together.
The Rockies snatched Fernández up as soon as he was eligible to sign. He told Estévez that he wanted to be able to throw over 100 mph just like him, and he could do just that by the time he moved to the United States in 2015.
Others started to take notice of his powerful arm. The Giants selected him in the Rule Five draft prior to the 2018 season, and he was in line to make their roster, taking the leap from Single-A to the top of the line in less than a year. Then everything came crashing down. He hurt his arm, and got the news no pitcher wants to hear: he needed Tommy John surgery and would be out for at least a season.
“I was not expecting it,” he said. “I was bummed. I felt really bad that I couldn’t stay healthy.”
The Marlins claimed Fernández off waivers in 2019, but he still wasn’t ready to pitch and didn’t appear in a game. He was returned to the Rockies after the 2019 season — the Rule Five conditions require a team to offer a player back if they aren’t on the active roster for a certain number of days. He sat for all of 2020 too, as there was no minor league season.
Back home, Fernández continued to work out, even though he had never felt further from the major leagues. His grandpa was the one that told him to keep pushing. Roman, who played baseball growing up but ended up becoming a rodeo champion, told him not to panic.
He had a saying: Don’t worry about where you are right now. Don’t worry about where you are going to be tomorrow. Just worry about today, and you’ll get to where you want to be.
But recovery from Tommy John surgery is a laboring process, and some pitchers never make it back. In the winter heading into the 2021 season, Fernández worked out with Estévez. His friend saw the fear and doubt start to creep in.
“What if my arm still hurts?” he would ask Estévez.
“What if I’m not the same pitcher I was before?” Fernández would say.
He still had those thoughts in February, when he arrived in Arizona as a non-roster invite at major league spring training. It was clear to everyone that he was not ready, mentally or physically.
“Everyone told us that the talent is there, but he was just not in pitching shape,” manager Bud Black said. “He was rusty. He didn’t look near the form that you need to be in to start a regular season.”
They shipped him off to Hartford to begin his season in Double-A, hoping more repetitions would do the trick. With each successful outing, his confidence grew. He was promoted to Triple-A at the end of July, where he quickly got back on the Rockies radar. He allowed just one earned run in 14 appearances for the Isotopes.
When rosters expanded on Sept. 1, he was the obvious choice to call-up. He isn’t on the Rockies’ top prospect list, but September is about throwing top talent into the pool and seeing if they can swim. It has to be the right situation though. They didn’t want him to debut in a close game, like the first four of the month were.
He finally got his chance on Sept. 5, with the Rockies down 6-1 to the Braves. His first pitch was a 99.7 mph fastball. Then he quickly climbed over 100 mph, with 11 of his 21 pitches easily exceeding that mark. He topped out at 102.4, the fastest pitch by a Rockie in the StatCast era.
Fernández made it through the sixth inning unscathed, but was nicked for three runs in the seventh. The team wasn’t worried though. He showed that he could handle pitching at this level, and that was the most important thing.
“He’s got a big league arm,” Black said. “He’s got big league stuff.”
Back home, his mother and sister, who thought he was joking when he called last week to tell him he was promoted, watched him on their television, beaming with pride. Fernández, with his No. 30 jersey that he wears to honor his grandpa, had done it.
He finally got to fulfill his vow.