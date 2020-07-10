The Colorado Rockies are hoping to allow fans at Coors Field during the COVID-19-impacted 2020 season.
The team has previously expressed a goal of capping capacity at 25% or about 12,000 fans.
“Our sincere hope is to have a limited number of fans attend our 2020 home games," the Rockies said in a statement. "We are diligently working on a plan that strictly adheres to health protocols in order to provide a safe and healthy experience for our staff, players and fans.”
Colorado is scheduled to open the season July 24 at Texas and play its first home game on July 31.
The team is working with city and state officials as well as Major League Baseball to make that goal a reality.
"Colorado sporting events that include both a professional event and a recreational event must have their professional opening plan reviewed and approved by CDPHE," The Colorado Department of Public Health told Gazette news partner 9NEWS.
CDPHE has received a proposal from the Rockies which is now moving through the review process.
9NEWS asked Governor Jared Polis about the proposal Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for his office provided the following statement:
“Like most baseball fans, the Governor is excited for baseball to return to our lives and screens in a safe and responsible manner. Safety is a top priority. We are working closely with the Rockies, and they have been great partners. The first goal is to get the players training again. Then, we will explore if there’s a way to get fans at Coors Field, but need to take this one step at a time based on the latest epidemiological data, which is subject to change.”