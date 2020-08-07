Copy. Paste. Remain in first place.
The Rockies followed their familiar formula Friday night, topping Seattle 8-4 in a highlight reel of all that has been working for them in a scorching start to the season.
Antonio Senzatela turned in another quality start, tossing six innings and allowing three runs (one of which was unearned). He struck out five, walked one and gave up four hits.
Colorado’s starters are now 7-2 with a 2.80 ERA through the team’s 10-3 start.
The offense poured in three home runs for the second straight day, with Garrett Hampson, Charlie Blackmon and Daniel Murphy each launching balls out at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
Murphy’s home run was his second two-run blast in as many days.
Blackmon’s home run was part of a 3-for-4 day with a walk that lifted the right fielder’s batting average to .423 this season. Blackmon also scored on Matt Kemp’s double in the sixth.
Hampson’s home run was part a day that included two RBIs, a walk and a sprinting catch near the foul line. His performance was indicative of the way manager Bud Black has pushed the correct buttons of late. Hampson started for the first time since Aug. 1 and batted in the leadoff spot, as David Dahl took a day off for the first time this season.
On Thursday, Black had given Trevor Story a half day off as the designated hitter and the team’s regular shortstop rewarded him with a two hits and a home run.
Mariners catcher Austin Nola drove in three runs with a two-run home run and RBI double.
Seattle scored first, taking advantage of a two-out throwing error from Story that prevented Senzatela from a 1-2-3 inning in the second. After a Mallex Smith RBI single, Senzatela retired the next eight batters.
While the Rockies have been rolling, opening the season with four series victories for the first time in franchise history, Seattle has fallen on the opposite end of the spectrum. The Mariners (5-10) entered Friday with the worst ERA (6.00) among Major League Baseball’s 30 teams.
NOTE
The Rockies placed right-handed starter Chi Chi Gonzalez on the 10-day injured list with right biceps tendonitis, a move retroactive to Aug. 4. They recalled right-hander Ryan Castellani, the team’s second-round pick in 2014. Castellani will start Saturday and make his major league debut as Colorado tries to clinch a fifth consecutive series in a 7:10 p.m. game in Seattle.