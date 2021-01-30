Colorado franchise history provides no perfect comparison for the deal that shipped Nolan Arenado to St. Louis.
The Rockies have traded away great players before, including a 37-year-old Larry Walker near the end of his Hall of Fame career. Dexter Fowler, Neifi Perez, Corey Dickerson and Ubaldo Jimenez were among the homegrown players who experienced varying degrees of success at Coors Field before being sent out in trades. Chone Figgins and Juan Pierre were among the young players dealt early in their careers who flourished elsewhere.
It hasn’t just been talent moving out. Jeffrey Hammonds, Jorge De La Rosa, Preston Wilson and D.J. LeMahieu were among the productive players acquired by the Rockies in deals. Dante Bichette came over from Milwaukee via a trade for Kevin Reimer (who would go on to play 125 more games in his career), giving the team one of its early stars.
But when it comes to direct comparisons of the Rockies trading homegrown standouts in the middle of their careers there are really only three previous case studies.
Matt Holliday
The trade: November 10, 2008 – Holliday traded by Colorado to Oakland for Carlos Gonzalez, Greg Smith and Huston Street.
Context: In terms of what the Rockies gave up in a trade, this was the example that most closely resembles what went down this weekend. Holliday had won a batting title, posted a season with 137 RBIs and slugged .550 in his six seasons with Colorado. But with free agency looming, the Rockies opted to deal Holliday rather than risk losing him for a compensatory draft pick.
Verdict: For the most part, this deal was a wash as the Rockies were concerned. Holliday went on to be worth 26.1 Wins Above Replacement over the next 10 years but at a price tag of more than $143 million. Conversely, the Rockies benefited from 23.7 WAR from Carlos Gonzalez over the next 10 years for about half the price. Colorado also landed closer Huston Street, who posted 2.1 WAR in three years with 84 saves for the Rockies. This one could serve as a hopeful example except that CarGo was a longtime star prospect at the time and Street was already an established closer. The haul from the Cardinals, at least what has been rumored to be coming, doesn’t seem like it can compare.
Troy Tulowitzki
The trade: July 28, 2015 – Tulowitzki traded by Colorado with LaTroy Hawkins to Toronto for Miguel Castro, Jeff Hoffman, Jose Reyes and Jesus Tinoco.
Context: No shortage of parallels to the Arenado deal here. Tulowitzki had also served as the face of the franchise and had become disgruntled with management. The difference is that while Arenado’s production was consistent, Tulowitzki’s was not because of a series of injuries. By the time the shortstop was dealt he had missed nearly half the team’s games over a four-year stretch.
The verdict: The on-field production was pretty m’eh for both sides. Tulowitzki played 243 games for Toronto and the New York Yankees over parts of four seasons, earning 4.9 WAR. He earned more than $100 million in that time. The players Colorado landed in return have done nothing to speak of, but that came at a minimal cost and Hoffman remains a part of the club.
Jason Jennings
The trade: Dec. 12, 2006 – Jennings traded by Colorado with Miguel Asencio to Houston for Taylor Buchholz, Jason Hirsh and Willy Taveras.
Context: Jennings was a first-round pick in 1999, Rookie of the Year in 2002 and was twice the team’s opening day starter. Unable to extend his contract, the Rockies traded him one season prior to free agency. For a team and fan base that didn’t know a memorable Rocktober run awaited in 2007, the inability to keep one of the rare homegrown pitchers who had succeeded in Coors Field signaled alarms and this deal was roundly panned at the time in Colorado.
Verdict: The Rockies were the clear winners of this deal. Jennings won just four more games, throwing three more ineffective seasons after leaving Denver. The speedy Taveras played a key role for two seasons with Colorado, leading the NL with 68 stolen bases in 2008. Buchholz appeared in 111 games with the Rockies, posting a 3.44 ERA. Hirsh won five games with Colorado, failing to live up to the top-50 prospect billing that made him the headliner of the trade.