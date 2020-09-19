The descent from contender to crumbling came fast for Colorado.
Consider the happenings in the seventh inning of a 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field on Saturday night.
The Dodgers, batting with no one on and two outs, scored two runs by stringing together only a hit-by-pitch and infield single because Mychal Givens unleashed a wild pitch and then threw a pickoff attempt at second base into center field, and a hustling Mookie Betts turned it into a run.
Givens also gave up a home run earlier in the inning and fielded Betts’ infield single without a chance to make a play.
“Not wise,” manager Bud Black said of Givens’ pickoff attempt. What else could be said? That kind of night. That kind of month or so – 37 games to be specific.
Of course, it’s no laughing matter for a team that was once 11-3 in this 60-game season and entered this final homestand with a final shot to get back into the postseason mix. Any realistic shot at the postseason disappeared over the past few days and with Clayton Kershaw in vintage form on the mound like he was in this one, well, it just wasn’t going to happen.
The Rockies scored as Raimel Tapia hustled on a ground ball up the middle, then Nolan Arenado's RBI groundout came after Tapia stole third. Aside from that, it was a lackluster night on offense, with Colorado sending just two batters above the minimum to the plate.
Kershaw did Kershaw things, striking out six and walking none in seven innings. He’ll find himself in the mix for a possible fourth Cy Young Award, improving to 6-2 with a 2.15 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP (walks and hits per inning).
Former Rockies reliever Jake McGee followed Kershaw, rubbing salt into the wounds by tossing a scoreless inning. Colorado released McGee in July after he had posted two consecutive disappointing seasons as part of a high-priced Rockies bullpen.
McGee has been electric this year since Los Angeles picked him up, posting a 2.60 ERA in 21 appearances. He has 27 strikeouts and three walks in 17 1/3 innings.
This was also the day the Rockies cut ties with another part of that former bullpen by releasing former closer Wade Davis, who led the National League in saves with the team with 43 in 2018. Davis, 34, has given up 10 earned runs in 4 1/3 innings this year.
AJ Ramos, called up by the Rockies when Davis was designed for assignment on Saturday, pitched for the first time since 2018 when he threw a scoreless inning in relief.
“He’s a competitor, a tough kid, a gamer. A lot of good things on the makeup side from AJ,” Black said of the former All-Star.
Chris Taylor hit a two-run triple for the Dodgers in the first and added a home run in the fourth against starter Chi Chi Gonzalez, who gave up three runs in five innings.
Colorado (22-29) is now four games behind the NL’s final playoff spot and buried behind four teams as it has nine games remaining on the schedule. The home finale is Sunday at 1:10 p.m.