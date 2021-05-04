DENVER — The Coors Field magic was alive and well on Tuesday in the first game of the doubleheader. It just wasn’t for the Rockies.
The Giants slathered on runs, scoring eight runs in the first inning off starting pitcher Germán Márquez. They added two more that inning off Jhoulys Chacin, as the Giants went on to win the first game 12-4. The second game will start within 45 minutes of the end of the first game.
It was the first time in franchise history that the Rockies have given up 10 runs in the first inning and seventh time they’ve given up that many runs in a single inning. The Giants have won the six out of seven of their matchups so far this season, outscoring the Rockies 49-18.
For Márquez, it's not the only time he’s had a disastrous first inning in the first game of a doubleheader. He had a similar outing July 15, 2019, when he gave up 11 runs in 2.2 innings.
Márquez left the game midway through the first, after giving up six hits and two walks. He threw 36 pitches, less than half of which were strikes. It’s the only time in his career that Márquez, who has been in the majors since 2016, has been pulled in the first inning.
The fastball was lacking command, and the breaking ball was inconsistent.
"If you reconstruct it pitch by pitch, there were some things he didn’t do well for sure," manager Bud Black said.
The Rockies got some life in the fourth inning, when Raimel Tapia hit a grand slam. Lucas Gilbreath, a Legacy High School graduate, made his first appearance at Coors Field, the stadium he grew up going to. He pitched a scoreless fifth inning, earning his first major league strikeout, but gave up a two-run home run in the sixth.
Ryan Castellani will start the second game for the Rockies. He pitched eight games for the Rockies last season, and was called up from the alternative training site as the 27th man for the doubleheader.
Injury updates
Kyle Freeland (shoulder strain), Yency Almonte (hand contusion) and Brendan Rodgers (hamstring strain) all played in a simulated game before the doubleheader.
Freeland threw about 35 pitches. The team will see how he feels after before it decides if he is ready for a rehab start or if he needs more time. Almonte threw one inning. The team is using this time to work on his mechanics, trying to keep him more square to the plate. Rodgers had a couple of hits, and also ran to first base.