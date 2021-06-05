DENVER — With eight weeks to go until the MLB trade deadline, interim Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said he has already started getting calls from other teams.
So far, Schmidt said there is nothing to report on potential moves. Both shortstop Trevor Story and starting pitcher Jon Gray will be free agents at the end of the season, and it’s possible both will be gone by August. But, Schmidt also didn’t rule out the possibility of either re-signing.
“They are here,” Schmidt said. “We’ll see what happens.”
For Schmidt, who took over the interim general manager position in May after Jeff Bridich resigned, saying goodbye to players is going to be the hardest part of the job. He’s been with the Rockies since 1999, and was named the vice president of scouting in 2007. He played some part in drafting every player that has come up through the Rockies' system, including Story and Gray.
“You are really close to the players, you brought them in,” he said. “You always fall for them. And you are going to have to make the decision to move them on.”
Schmidt said he sees his role as being there to support manager Bud Black and whatever the team needs. Right now, one of the most pressing issues is finding a way to win on the road. The Rockies are 4-22 away from Coors and have been outscored 131-63, including being shut out 10 times. Schmidt said he thinks it's a matter of the young team needed to learn how to be productive on the road.
“They don't want to suck,” he said. “They have pride. Learning to get through it, I think that comes from confidence.”
Gray, Sheffield to injured list
Starting pitcher Jon Gray (right flexor strain) and reliever Jordan Sheffield (right lat strain) were added to the 10-day injured list Saturday. Relievers Ben Bowden and Lucas Gilbreath were recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.
Gray, who was removed in the third inning Friday, had an MRI done Saturday. Early results indicated that there was no ligament damage, but the team will have more information once they get results from the scan. Chi Chi Gonzalez, who started for the first eight weeks of the season before moving to the bullpen when Kyle Freeland came back from the injured list, will likely take Gray’s spot in the rotation.
Sheffield has a tear in the back of his shoulder that he suffered in his last relief appearance Thursday against the Rangers. It is similar to the injury that kept Freeland on the injured list for the first two months of the season, except Black said Sheffield’s may be more severe. There is no timeline yet for his return.