Colorado Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich stepped down Monday, the team announced.
Greg Feasel will step into the position of club president, and an interim general manager will be appointed for the remainder of the 2021 season club officials said. Feasel has been with the club for 26 years.
Bridich’s era as general manager and executive vice president, which began in 2014, included the franchise’s first consecutive playoff appearances in 2017 and 2018. The Rockies went 492-508 during his tenure, and only had two winning seasons.
However, Bridich’s popularity dipped in recent years, most notably this past offseason when a rift between Bridich and All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado resulted in what many feel was a lopsided trade with St. Louis that included the Rockies sending $50 million to the Cardinals and receiving no top-100 prospects in return.
Bridich also let DJ LeMahieu walk during free agency in 2019 and traded shortstop Troy Tulowitzki to the Blue Jays in 2015.
The Rockies say a mutual decision led to Bridich’s departure, which is effective immediately. After trading Arenado, owner Dick Monfort said he was committed to standing by Birdich. Just three weeks into the season, as the Rockies are 8-13 and in last place in the NL West, that stance changed. They have, however, won five out of their last eight, including defeating the Phillies 12-2 on Sunday.
The interim general manager will be tasked with deciding what to do with starter Jon Gray and shortstop Trevor Story, both of whom are in contract years.
Bridich, a Harvard graduate, initially joined the Rockies in 2004. If the Rockies decided to promote someone internally, as they did with Bridich, assistant general manager Zack Rosenthal is thought to be one of the leading candidates.