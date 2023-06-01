Arizona Diamondbacks 5, Colorado Rockies 4

What happened: The Diamondbacks scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to edge the Rockies 5-4. The Rockies led 4-3 in the inning. But Arizona put runners on second and third with two outs. Then, Corbin Carroll hit a walk-off single to center field, driving in Gabriel Moreno and Ketel Marte. Arizona clinched the four-game home sweep with Thursday’s win.

On the mound: Rockies starter Connor Seabold put Colorado in a position to win, throwing 5⅓ innings and allowing only one run on three hits. Zach Davies started for Arizona, and went 5⅔ innings and gave up three runs. Jake Bird and Brad Hand each allowed a run in relief of Seabold and Justin Lawrence threw a scoreless 1⅓ innings before Pierce Johnson allowed two runs in the ninth to earn the loss. Arizona reliever Kevin Ginkel earned the win, throwing a scoreless ninth.

At the plate: Ryan McMahon, Harold Castro, Nolan Jones and Brenton Doyle each recorded two hits for the Rockies as the team combined for 10. In the seventh inning, Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar hit the game’s only home run. Christian Walker led Arizona with three hits, while Marte had two.

What’s next: Rockies (RHP Chase Anderson) at Royals (RHP Jordan Lyles) at 6:10 p.m. on Friday at Kauffman Stadium (AT&T SportsNet).