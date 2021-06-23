The shakeup in the Rockies front office continues, with assistant general manager Zach Wilson resigning on Tuesday, according to team sources.
Wilson is the third executive to step down this season, and second in the past week. Former general manager Jeff Bridich parted ways with the organization in April, and was replaced by interim general manager Bill Schmidt. The club will complete a search at the end of the season for a permanent general manager.
Jon Weil, the assistant general manager for player personnel, left the organization last week and has not been replaced yet.
Wilson has been a part of the front office for 20 seasons, and in charge of the minor league system for the past seven. Chris Forbes, the assistant director for player development, will assume Wilson’s responsibilities but not his title. Forbes has been with the club since 2006, and has a background in scouting and player development.