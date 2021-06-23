Players take part in batting practice as a light rain descends on Coors Field Tuesday, April 6, 2021, before the Colorado Rockies host the Arizona Diamondbacks in a baseball game in Denver. Major League Baseball announced that Coors Field will be the venue for the 2021 All-Star Game after the Midsummer Classic was moved out of Atlanta because of sweeping changes to voting rights established in the state of Georgia. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)