Fans will be allowed back in the stands at Colorado Rockies games this season, said the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
CDPHE said the team applied for a variance from some COVID-19 restrictions and that request has been approved, pending a few adjustments.
There is no information about what those adjustments would be or when the first game with fans would be. CDPHE also did not say how many fans would be allowed.
This is the first time Rockies fans will return to the stands since 2020, when the pandemic began.
