For the second night in a row, a string of defensive mistakes took the Rockies out of the game before they even got a chance to get going.
The Phillies ended up winning 10-3, the second blowout in a row.
On Monday, only four of the Phillies' eight runs were earned. On Tuesday it was seven out of 10, as the Rockies committed mishap after mishap again. It started ugly and quickly got uglier. And most of it was avoidable.
Germán Márquez wasn't sharp from the get-go, especially his fastball command. His pitch count was higher than he would have liked in the first, and nearly half his pitches missed the strike zone. But he got out of it only yielding one hit.
Then came the bottom of the second, where things took a turn. They got a quick out to open, then Márquez walked Kyle Schwarber as the Phillies got a player on first. An Alex Bohm line drive to third seemed like it would turn into a routine double play, but a throwing error from Ryan McMahon — this third in the past 24 hours — sailed over Brendan Rodgers head. Instead of ending the inning, the Phillies had two men on.
"He uncharacteristically made a poor throw," manager Bud Black said to reporters about McMahon. "He was upset about it. He's a great defender."
The Phillies scored their first run soon off of a Didi Gregorius single, then got two free ones after a wild pitch from Márquez and an error from Dom Nuñez. Suddenly, in a blink of an eye, the Rockies found themselves down 4-0.
Things didn't get much better from there. Márquez got taxed in the fourth, giving up three more runs before he was removed after just 3 2/3 innings. He had only one strikeout, which came on a smooth slider sequence that got Nick Castellanos swinging on all three pitches.
"He didn't string together enough good pitches," Black said to reporters. "His pitch location on all of his pitches was not where it needed to be."
Veteran Jhoulys Chacín took over for Márquez, but he didn't fare much better, giving up three more runs.
Meanwhile, the Rockies offense was dry. For most of the night, the only highlight came from Charlie Blackmon, who hit two home runs — including a second decker — to make it the 13th multi-homer game of his career. They finally got something going in the ninth, driving in one run, but it was too little too late. Both Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk saw their hitting streaks die at 12 and 10 games respectively.
Notes
Ryan Feltner is officially listed as the Rockies' starter for Wednesday. With the doubleheader last weekend, the Rockies needed a spot starter in order to keep their rotation on full rest. Feltner, their No. 21 prospect, made two starts last season, including one in Philadelphia. He struck out 10 in his last outing in Triple-A. The Rockies will need to make a roster move before the game to clear space.
Colton Welker, their No. 23 prospect, was placed on the injured list, retroactive to April 23, with an undisclosed injury on Tuesday. He was up for two days a week ago but did not see any game action.