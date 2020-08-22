The Rockies keep waiting for their stars to align. Or at the very least, in a timely spot, hit the ball on a line.
It didn’t happen again for Colorado on Saturday night, as it fell 4-3 on Cody Bellinger’s walk-off home run off Daniel Bard to start the ninth inning for the NL West-leading Dodgers.
Bard was tagged for the loss, but the Rockies (13-14) had opportunities to avoid that situation as they dropped their sixth straight, 11th in 13 games and fell below .500 for the first time since falling in the season opener.
The Rockies were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position, and Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado — typically the team’s most trustworthy hitters — were 0 for 5 in those situations (though Arenado did hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth).
"That’s the frustrating part, and mostly for them," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "These fellas are used to producing. It goes back to a little bit of the over-effort, trying too hard, trying to get it done. You can see it. It’s a combination of that, the shorter season, the urgency, it’s sort of working against us.
"We’ll continue to talk about it with the guys, that loose, relaxed feeling but also focused. We’ll get there. We’ll get there soon."
In the eighth inning Trevor Story led off with a double in front of Blackmon, Arenado and Daniel Murphy. Three ground balls later, the inning ended without a run.
This has become a recurring theme, particularly for Arenado, who is 2 for 30 this year with runners in scoring position.
"I think the hits are going to come, and eventually they’re going to come in bunches and we’re going to string them together," said Black, whose team is 3-7 in one-run games. "That’s just not happening right now."
Colorado's Kyle Freeland recorded his sixth straight quality start to open the season, as he gave up three runs in six innings. Freeland had five quality starts in 22 starts in 2019.
Freeland struck out six, waked three, gave up four hits and got 10 of his outs via ground balls, which is always an indication he’s on top of his game.
The start from Freeland snapped a streak of three rough starts for Rockies’ pitchers during this losing streak.
"We’re fighting," Freeland said. "We’re grinding right now. It stinks that we’re grinding and things aren’t falling on our side at the end of the game."
Meanwhile, Dustin May continued opposing starting pitchers’ mastery of the Colorado lineup during the losing streak. Houston’s Brandon Bielak, Zach Greinke, Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier, and Los Angeles’ Walker Buehler and May have posted a 1.73 ERA against Colorado over the past six games, with the starts averaging six innings with four hits, two walks and six strikeouts.
The Rockies fell behind in the first inning as Mookie Betts drew a walk and scored when Corey Seager singled and Arenado threw behind Seager at first and the Rockies opted to tag him out in a rundown rather than risk the throw to the plate to catch Betts.
Los Angeles then added a run in the second on a Chris Taylor home run just beyond Sam Hilliard’s leaping robbery attempt in right field.
Hilliard got that run right back with an even longer home run to right in the third.
The Rockies then scored on Arenado’s sacrifice fly in the sixth and took a 3-2 lead in the seventh when Ryan McMahon reached on a walk, moved to second on a sacrifice from Garrett Hampson, moved to third on a Hilliard ground ball and then scored on a wild pitch.
The Dodgers responded with a run in a seventh inning that could have grown much uglier. Rockies pitchers issued three walks, hit a batter and gave up a double in the inning yet escaped with just one run. Yency Almonte relieved Freeland with the bases loaded and nobody out and allowed just one of the inherited runners to score.
Bellinger's home run went to nearly the identical spot as Taylor's with Hilliard again leaping and coming just short of getting to it.
"I thought I had a better chance at catching (Bellinger's)," Hilliard said. "I almost took a step in on Bellinger’s home run. It looked like he kind of got it off the end of the bat and had a little topspin. But it kept going."