A good ol’ fashioned pitcher’s duel was left to the fate of baseball’s new extra-inning rule.
The Astros navigated it more effectively and finished a two-game sweep with a 2-1 victory on Tuesday afternoon.
All three runs in the game reached base via the rule that puts a runner on second base to open an extra inning. It was the Rockies first extra-inning game of this season, when Major League Baseball instituted the new extra-inning format.
Houston’s Miles Straw won it with a one-out single in the 11th off Jairo Diaz, handing Colorado its seven loss in nine games.
The Rockies (13-10) lost both games in Houston by 2-1 scores and have averaged 3.6 runs of offense in their losses in a season that has seen the pitching produce more consistently than the bats.
“The guys are frustrated for sure, because they’re used to banging the ball and scoring runs,” manager Bud Black said. “Again, there’s a level of frustration. But at times you’ve got to give credit to the other side.”
For nine innings, both sides were dominant on the mound.
Antonio Senzatela and Zack Greinke matched scoreless frames for eight innings in a game that was scoreless through nine.
Senzatela gave up three hits, no runs and no walks through eight innings for Colorado. He struck out six and hit a batter.
He was the third Rockies pitcher to go at least eight scoreless innings and settle for a no-decision.
“I think it’s the best big-league game I’ve pitched so far,” said Senzatela, whose ERA dropped by more than a run to 2.90 with the eight shutout innings.
Senzatela faced only three batters with runners in scoring position, and in those at-bats he coaxed two softly hit ground balls and recorded a strikeout.
Greinke also gave up three hits and walked none in his eight innings. The former AL Cy Young Award winner struck out seven and retired the final 12 batters he faced.
The pitchers both departed after eight innings and the Astros received a scoreless ninth from Enoli Paredes and the Rockies received the same from Daniel Bard.
Then came the extra baserunners in the 10th.
The Rockies moved their runner to third in the top of the 10th on a deep Charlie Blackmon fly ball, but Nolan Arenado failed to score him with one out as he struck out. Arenado is now 2 for 25 (.080) this season with runners in scoring position. Raimel Tapia then came through with a two-out RBI single.
In the bottom of the 10th the Astros got a single from Yuli Gurriel to put runners on first and third and Kyle Tucker tied it with a sacrifice fly.
In the 11th, the Rockies’ Sam Hilliard led off with a walk and catcher Tony Wolters bunted the runners to second and third. However, Garrett Hampson and Trevor Story struck out to strand them.
In the bottom of the 11th the Rockies opted to intentionally walk Carlos Correa. When Jack Mayfield then laid down a bunt, Jairo Diaz likely would have had a play on the lead runner, but hesitated and threw to first.
Straw then won it with the game-winning single.
Because runs scored from runners placed on base in extra innings do not count as earned runs, Rockies pitchers have a string of 19 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run.
NOTE
David Dahl (lower back tightness) was a late scratch from the Rockies’ lineup.