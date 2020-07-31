Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) throws out San Diego Padres shortstop Jake Cronenworth (9) at first base after diving for a catch during the seventh inning of Colorado Rockies home opener against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field in Denver July 31, 2020. San Diego Padres catcher Francisco Mejia (27) was safe at second on the play. The teams played before an empty stadium because of COVID-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray (55) pitches during the fourth inning of Colorado Rockies home opener against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field in Denver July 31, 2020. The teams played before an empty stadium because of COVID-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) rounds the bases after hitting a 2-run homer during the first inning of Colorado Rockies home opener against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field in Denver July 31, 2020. The teams played before an empty stadium because of COVID-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) picks up the grounder and throws to first base for the out during the top of the second inning of Colorado Rockies home opener against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field in Denver July 31, 2020. The teams played before an empty stadium because of COVID-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) beats the tag at home by Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray (55) to score during the sixth inning of Colorado Rockies home opener against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field in Denver July 31, 2020. The teams played before an empty stadium because of COVID-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
San Diego Padres left fielder Tommy Pham (28) celebrates with San Diego Padres right fielder Trent Grisham (2) after he hit a 3-run homer during the ninth inning of Colorado Rockies home opener against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field in Denver July 31, 2020. The teams played before an empty stadium because of COVID-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The Colorado Rockies warm up in an empty Coors Field before the start of their home opener against the San Diego Padres in Denver July 31, 2020. The teams will play without fans because of COVID-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Major League Baseball Authenticator Todd Fuller places a label on a cutout of former Colorado Rockies Chris Iannetta (2006-2011, 2018-2019) before the start of the Colorado Rockies home opener at Coors Field in Denver July 31, 2020. Cutoff of former Rockies and the mascot Dinger populated the stands behind homeplate. The cutouts from the home opener will be auctioned later for the charity. The teams played before an empty stadium because of COVID-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Air Force F-16 fighter planes fly over Coors Field during the National Anthem before the start of the Colorado Rockies home opener against the San Diego Padres in Denver July 31, 2020. The teams played before an empty stadium because of COVID-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Fans try to get a glimpse of the action on the field from the homeplate entrance on Blake Street during the Colorado Rockies home opener against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field in Denver July 31, 2020. The teams played before an empty stadium because of COVID-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Pedestrians walk past the homeplate entrance on a quiet Blake Street during the Colorado Rockies home opener against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field in Denver July 31, 2020. The teams played before an empty stadium because of COVID-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray (55) delivers a pitch to San Diego Padres shortstop Jake Cronenworth (9) during the top of the sixth inning of Colorado Rockies home opener against the San Diego Padres at an empty Coors Field in Denver July 31, 2020. The teams played before an empty stadium because of COVID-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) celebrates with teammates Charlie Blackmon (19) and Nolan Arenado (28) after hitting a solo home run to give the Rockies a 4-3 lead during the seventh inning of Colorado Rockies home opener against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field in Denver July 31, 2020. The teams played before an empty stadium because of COVID-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) celebrates as rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of Colorado Rockies home opener against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field in Denver July 31, 2020. The teams played before an empty stadium because of COVID-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
San Diego Padres left fielder Tommy Pham, right, celebrates with San Diego Padres right fielder Trent Grisham (2) after he hit a 3-run homer during the ninth inning of Colorado Rockies home opener against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field in Denver July 31, 2020. The teams played before an empty stadium because of COVID-19. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Long before that, this game had plenty to excite the crowd watching from the comfort of their homes, unable to attend in person because of COVID-19. Charlie Blackmon homered. Matt Kemp hit a two-run pinch-hit double and, most notably, Trevor Story atoned for an error that helped put the Rockies in a hole by hitting a redeeming home run to put the team in front 5-4.
It looked like Story’s opposite field blast in the seventh would be the difference, allowing the shortstop – who also threw out a runner at first from the seated position – to be the hero on the day he received his Silver Slugger award.
For the Rockies, this snaps a four-game losing streak and was the first loss since the opener. It also spoiled another solid starting pitching performance.
The ending also obscured another strong starting pitching performance for a team that has now seen six of them in as many games. Jon Gray’s final numbers didn’t look perfect – 5 2/3 innings, five baserunners, three runs, two strikeout – but he had faced just two over the minimum through five shutout innings. He ran into trouble in the sixth, but part of it was due to an opposite field hit from Manny Machado on a good pitch to score a run and then Story couldn’t handle a tough hop for an error on what would have been an inning-ending double play.