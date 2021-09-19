The Rockies are finally getting a glimpse at the type of player Brendan Rodgers can be when he plays most of a major league season. And if this road trip is any indicator, they have plenty to be giddy about.
During this 10-game trip, Rodgers went 12 for 35 with three home runs, finishing with a .343 batting average. The Rockies fell 3-0 to the Nationals on Sunday to end their excursion out east, but, with lots of help from Rodgers, finished 7-2, their first winning road trip of the season.
“He’s popping off right now,” pitcher Kyle Freeland said. “He’s got it all, and I think he’s starting to really realize it now.”
The Rockies have long hoped to see this progression from Rodgers, who they drafted third overall in 2015. They caught a slither of his potential in 2019, when he debuted and played in 25 games. But a shoulder injury in 2020 and a hamstring strain in spring training earlier this year limited his time.
He returned in May, and the progress he’s shown since then has his team dreaming big of what his future could look like. His batting average rose to .288 on this trip, a tenth higher than when he left Colorado 10 days ago. Twelve of his 14 home runs have come on the road.
"He’s dangerous, he really is," Freeland said. "To see him healthy, playing consistently, doing his thing, he’s locked in. His focus is there."
Manager Bud Black said he thinks Rodgers has made the biggest leap this year out of all of the players on the team. His teammates agree.
“We are just getting a glimpse of what he can be,” shortstop Trevor Story said. “Over a season, he can be an All-Star type player. I know that about him. He’s showing that right now.”
He's worked on his plate discipline, and on Sunday he went in with a plan against Nationals starter Paolo Espino. He wanted to avoid the heater and attack the off-speed pitches. He did just that — waiting until he got a 76.6 mph slider, which he then sent out to center field for a hit in the first inning.
“I’m really just trying to stay within myself and not be too aggressive,” Rodgers said prior to the game, after a sweltering session chasing ground balls. “I’m just trying to stick with my plan.”
His teammates though weren’t able to drive him home, and that was the overarching theme of Sunday’s game for the Rockies. They were 1 for 5 with runners in scoring position. Charlie Blackmon was the only player to reach base multiple times, hitting two doubles to pass Nolan Arenado for fifth in franchise history with 263 total. Jon Gray threw 70 pitches in four innings, giving up two earned runs.
The Rockies will head home for their last homestand, which includes six games against the Dodgers and Giants, who are in a tight battle for the top of the National League West.
Unlike players they will be facing this week, Rodgers won't get the opportunity to see how he holds up in high-stakes playoff games. But he has 12 more valuable games this season, which means 12 more chances to prove he can be a guy that the Rockies can count on for years to come.
"It's definitely what I had envisioned," Rodgers said of his success this year. "This is definitely a good sample size of what I'm capable of. ... I'm just focusing on finishing strong and getting those numbers up."