DENVER — For a week, as he was held out of the Rockies lineup, Elías Díaz worked behind the scenes on improving his productivity at the plate.
His defense has turned heads, but his offense has lagged behind. He had just two hits through his first 10 games.
Díaz said he worked harder when he wasn't starting, spending extra time in the cage and talking with hitting coaches. He focused on controlling his leg kick, and simplifying his physical and mental approaches.
“I know I’m off to a slow start, but I’m still working every day,” Díaz said through bullpen catcher and translator Aaron Munoz. “Confidence is there still, I’m working every day on that.”
When he returned to the lineup Saturday night against the Phillies, Díaz’s adjustments were evident. He had a single in the fifth inning, and scored later that inning off a groundout from Raimel Tapia.
His defense was the real highlight though. He caught Roman Quinn stealing, then picked off Rhys Hoskins in the bottom of the eighth.
Since signing with the Rockies before the 2020 season, Díaz has made great strides on the defensive side. Manager Bud Black is confident he can do the same at the plate.
“We have to get the bat going, that’s for sure,’ Black said. “I think there is more offense in him.”
Díaz has worked with Munoz and bench coach Mike Redmond on becoming a well-rounded catcher. They discovered that Díaz’s errors came when he was throwing from his knees. He worked on his footwork, and learned to trust that his leg strength is where it needs to be.
“He doesn’t have to maximize his effort, and you can see it, even last night,” Munoz said. “His throws were accurate, and he trusts it.”
Owings has surgery
Chris Owings (left thumb sprain) is back in Denver after having successful surgery on his left thumb earlier this week in Arizona.
He has a soft cast on, and Black said he should be able to start taking ground balls in the next two to three weeks. Owings is on the 60-day injured list, and the earliest he can return is June 8.