Shed Long Jr. homered to straightaway center field against Tyler Kinley in the eighth inning, providing the game-winner for Seattle as the Rockies again failed to take their winning ways on the road.
The Mariners had previously scored on an infield single from J.P Crawford in the 2-1 victory that saw Kyle Freeland miss a chance at his first victory since Aug. 1, 2020 despite an effort that would have been good enough to win most days.
Freeland allowed five hits and one run in six innings, striking out seven and issuing one walk. It was his longest outing of the year and easily his best. He had entered with a 9.58 ERA in a season delayed by a shoulder injury.
"Hopefully this will springboard him to some more outings like this in the future," Colorado manager Bud Black said.
Freeland hadn't gone six or more innings while allowing one or fewer runs since Sept. 7, 2020, a span of 11 starts.
"It was definitely a step in the right direction for me," Freeland said.
C.J. Cron’s solo home run in the seventh inning was the only offense for the Rockies, who collected just four hits.
Cron has five home runs in his past eight games.
One of those four hits was a single from Ramiel Tapia, who extended his hitting streak to 17 games.
Seattle starter Chris Flexen threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing the four hits and one run. He struck out six, walked two and lowered his season ERA to 3.87 a year after playing in Korea.
This was Colorado’s first game of the season in an American League stadium, and Trevor Story received the half day off as the team’s first designated hitter of 2021. Brendan Rodgers played shortstop and went 2-for-3 with a triple.
The Rockies had taken 5 of 7 on a homestand that ended Sunday but are just 5-28 on the road.
Tuesday marked the first game for the Rockies since MLB began enforcing limits on sticky substances used by pitchers that included frequent inspections of pitchers' caps and gloves.
"I thought it didn’t disrupt the game at all," Black said. "The game flowed well. The inspections came at the end of innings when pitchers were leaving the field.
"In tonight’s game, here in Seattle, I think it went according to how MLB envisioned it."
Seattle relievers JT Chargois, Paul Sewald and Kendall Graveman combined for 2 1/3 hitless innings in relief. Sewald took the victory.