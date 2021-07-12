Rockies interim general manager Bill Schmidt knew LSU right-handed pitcher Jaden Hill was MLB-ready Feb. 28, 2020.
That day Schmidt was in attendance for LSU's game against Texas in Houston, in which Hill threw three innings, allowing no hits and recording six strikeouts. Now over a year later, Schmidt drafted Hill in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft Monday.
"That night, he could've pitched right then and there in the big leagues," Schmidt said. "With all pitchers there's risk. But we think the upside is there with this kid."
The biggest risk with Hill — who was once considered not only a first-round pick, but a possible top-10 pick overall in 2021 — is his injury history. He most recently suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right throwing elbow in April, which required Tommy John surgery. That, on top of a previous collarbone injury his freshman year at LSU, made his stock plummet into the second round. He finished his 2021 season with a 2-3 record, a 6.67 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29.2 innings pitched.
Still, Schmidt isn't worried about Hill, believing he can one day be a reliable pitcher for the Rockies.
"Jaden's a very talented kid. (He) had a tough year with the Tommy John surgery," Schmidt said. "We feel like he has the opportunity to bounce back in time and has all the ability to be, really, an impact pitcher hopefully at the major league level.
"He's a big, physical kid with arm strength. He has a very good changeup and is still developing. So we think there's a lot of upside there."
Hill wasn't the player drafted by the Rockies Monday. Here are all 10 of their picks from rounds 2-10:
No. 44: RHP Jaden Hill
Hometown: Ashdown, Ark.
School: LSU
Stats: 3-3 career record, 4.21 ERA, 51.1 innings pitched, 53 strikeouts
Analysis: Hill was one of LSU's top pitchers in 2021 before tearing his UCL in his right elbow in April. Hill was considered one of the best pitchers in the draft before his injury, throwing up to 99 mph in college.
No. 68: LHP Joe Rock
Hometown: Aliquippa, Pa.
School: Ohio
Stats: 10-7 career record, 3.47 ERA, 147.2 innings pitched, 158 strikeouts
Analysis: Rock was Ohio's ace this past season, boasting an 8-3 record and a 2.33 ERA and 117 strikeouts. Rock was a ABCA/Rawlings NCAA East All-Region First Team selection in 2021.
No. 79: RHP McCade Brown
Hometown: Normal, Ill.
School: Indiana
Stats: 5-6 career record, 4.52 ERA, 67.2 innings pitched, 108 strikeouts
Analysis: Brown had a 5-4 record in 2021, with a 3.39 ERA and 97 strikeouts. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection.
No. 109: C Hunter Goodman
Hometown: Arlington, Tenn.
School: Memphis
Stats: .323 average, .388 OBP, 149 RBIs, 42 home runs
Analysis: Goodman had 21 home runs in 2021, tying the single-season school record and for the fourth-most home runs in the country.
No. 140: LHP Evan Justice
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
School: NC State
Stats: 11-2 career record, 4.71 ERA, 133.2 innings pitched, 147 strikeouts
Analysis: In 2021, Justice had a 3.77 ERA in 59.2 innings pitched with 74 strikeouts. He also had 13 saves and a 5-2 record, spending the second half of the season coming out of the bullpen.
No. 170: C Braxton Fulford
Hometown: Lubbock, Texas
School: Texas Tech
Stats: .261 average, .379 OBP, 93 RBIs, 19 home runs
Analysis: Fulford had a .264 batting average, 45 RBIs and 14 home runs as a senior for Texas Tech, becoming one of their most reliable hitters in 2021.
No. 200: P Evan Shawver
Hometown: Lorain, Ohio
School: Cincinnati
Stats: 8-9 career record, 4.61 ERA, 130.2 innings pitched, 153 strikeouts
Analysis: In 2021, Shawver was 3-1, recording 49 strikeouts and holding a 2.72 ERA in 46.1 innings pitched.
No. 230: OF Robby Martin Jr.
Hometown: Tampa, Fla.
School: Florida State
Stats: .293 average, .384 OBP, 119 RBIs, 15 home runs
Analysis: Martin hit 51 RBIs and 11 home runs, while boasting a .260 batting average in 2021. He was formerly selected 37th overall by the Marlins in 2018.
No. 260: RHP Cullen Kafka
Hometown: Walnut Creek, Calif.
School: Oregon
Stats: 13-11 career record, 4.75 ERA, 204.2 innings pitched, 195 strikeouts
Analysis: Kafka was Oregon's No. 2 pitcher in 2021, owning a 5-3 record with a 3.00 ERA and recording 84 strikeouts.
No. 290: OF Zach Kokoska
Hometown: Greensburg, Pa.
School: Kansas State
Stats: .345 average, .445 OBP, 90 RBIs, 24 home runs
Analysis: Kokoska had a career-high .363 batting average in 2021, hitting 46 RBIs and 15 home runs.