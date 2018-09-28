Rocktober could start as early as Friday night.
The Rockies, who are on a seven-game winning streak, have a 96 percent chance to make the playoffs according to fangraphs.com. They have a one-game lead over the Dodgers in the NL West/Wild Card standings. St. Louis, which has lost three in a row, is 2.0 games back in wild card.
Colorado clinches a playoff spot with a win and Cardinals loss. If the Rockies win and the Dodgers lose, Colorado will at worst tie for the NL West title.
The Rockies only miss the playoffs if they go 0-3 and the Cardinals win two out of three and the Dodgers go 2-1 or 3-0 in their final three games.
The Rockies and Braves are both 89-70 and could face each other in the playoffs. How each team finishes the regular season would decide who would have home-field advantage in a potential NL Divisional Series.
Colorado (89-70) concludes its regular season with a three-game series at Coors Field against the Washington Nationals.