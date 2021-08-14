On Aug. 8, with the hazy sun beating down, Connor Joe stood alone by first base, getting extra reps in.
He was the only player on the field, the rest of the team still inside before a day game against the Marlins. But Joe was out there, working on his defense with third base coach Stu Cole, nodding along with sweat dripping down as he caught grounders over and over and over again until he got it just right.
Move your feet like this, Cole would motion. Position your glove like this, Cole would say. Eventually they moved over to second base, a position Joe has played only twice outside of T-ball, back in 2018 when he was in Double-A. They don’t expect him to make the transition to the middle of the diamond — first base and left field are his strong suits — but Joe just shrugged with a big smile when asked why he decided to take grounders at second.
Joe is always searching for any chance he can get to extra practice in. If there’s work being done on the field, Joe is out there. When a pitcher needs someone to stand in during live batting practice or to catch a bullpen, he volunteers. Coaches have been impressed with his seemingly abundance of energy — he never tires, no matter how many grounders or fly balls they send his way.
“I have been working really hard,” Joe said. “I am grateful to get the opportunities and to have a little bit of success.”
His tenacity has paid off. Joe has been a minor league player for most of his career, debuting with the Giants back in 2019 but playing only eight games before he was sent down. He was sidelined for the 2020 season as he underwent cancer treatments, and assigned to the Rockies’ alternative site and Triple-A team to start this year. But now, in his third stint this season up in the majors, he’s starting to find his stride.
“He’s trying to make a statement,” manager Bud Black said. “It's as simple as that. He’s working his butt off at first base. He’s working his butt off in the outfield. … He’s doing everything possible to stay and prove he’s a major league player.”
With Raimel Tapia (toe sprain) on the injured list, Joe has hit leadoff for the past four games, the most consecutive games he’s started in his career. He has three hits — decent by road standards for this team — including the home run off Jake McGee in the ninth inning Friday night that provided the Rockies their only spark of the road trip.
“I've been fighting for a spot and fighting for opportunities,” he said. “I have the same mindset every day I show up to the park. I try to bring some joy, try to bring some energy.”
The sample size is still small for Joe — he has less than 150 major league at-bats — but he’s proved he can handle major league pitching. His swing is crisp, and he has bat speed through the zone. Joe also has a good eye for pitches. He’s hitting .328 with six home runs and 18 RBIs in 18 games since he was recalled July 20.
He’s earned his playing time because of his bat, but Black said he’s seen advancements in Joe’s defense, especially after a couple of plays at left field earlier this season that he wanted to get back. At first, his hands have gotten softer, and the ball isn’t popping out of his glove anymore. Out in left, Joe is planning his routes better and his jumps have improved.
“He continues to work, and we just, we hope as coaches we just get him incrementally better," Black said. “He’s got a will, and he's athletic enough I think to make improvements.”