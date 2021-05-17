On a Sunday morning in January, Connor Joe set out for a normal day of hitting practice at West Hills High School in San Diego. Rockies manager Bud Black invited himself to throw batting practice to his newest player.
Black, who managed the Padres from 2007-2015 and is well-connected in the area, had known of Joe since he was in high school, but had never met him until that day. Black was impressed not only by Joe’s skills, but also his energy and his knowledge.
“It was a great Sunday morning,” Black said. “We had some laughs, those guys took a lot of swings.”
Now, Joe and Black return to San Diego to start a three-game series against the Padres. A lot has changed since that January day for Joe, who in just over a week has become one of the Rockies' most consistent hitters.
Since being called up May 7, Joe has started seven games at first base. He has 10 hits and nine walks in 38 plate appearances, and has been slotted into the second spot in the lineup.
Joe, who grew up attending Padres games when Black was manager, made his MLB debut at Petco Park in 2019 with the Giants. He was anxious that day, but now, less than two years later, is returning with a new outlook on the game. He expected to have about 20 family members and friends at the game Monday.
Joe spent the 2020 season receiving treatment for testicular cancer, and was signed by the Rockies in November. He used to be too hard on himself, and would focus too much on the negatives. Now, after having the game taken away from him and not knowing if he would play again, he’s taking in every moment.
“I love baseball and I’m passionate about baseball, but at the end of the day I realize it's a game,” he said. “I work really hard at it and I want to win every night, but I think going through something like a life-changing experience like I did really made me realize what's important in life.”
Joe’s only real mistake came Sunday in the bottom of the ninth with one out and the Rockies down by one. Ryan McMahon hit the ball hard, and Joe, not used to playing at Coors yet, hesitated before running, not knowing if the ball would drop. If he hadn't paused, Joe likely would have scored to tie the game. He’s been thinking about that play, but said that he’s learned from it and has moved on to the next game.
“I was one who would always focus on the negative,” he said. “You have to celebrate when you have success. It’s made the game a lot more fun for me.”
Fuentes named player of the week
Josh Fuentes was named National League player of the week after having 11 hits, 13 RBIs and two home runs last week. Fuentes struggled in April — earning just 15 hits and 11 RBIs — but already has 14 hits and 13 RBIs in May.
“It’s nice knowing my failures in April amounted to something,” he said.
Injury updates
Charlie Blackmon (mild groin strain) and CJ Cron (lower back) are on the verge of returning from the injured list.
Blackmon was a game-time decision Monday, but the Rockies wanted to see how he would recover from a full workout. Cron is nearly ready, Black said, but they thought it would be better to keep 10 relievers instead of activating him.