DENVER — Connor Joe, who quickly became a fan favorite for the Rockies this season, has been ruled out for the season with a hamstring strain.
It’s not the ending Joe was looking for. But this decision means Joe will be able to head into the offseason healthy, and ready to work toward his second season with the team.
Joe missed all of the 2020 season while undergoing treatment for testicular cancer, and signed a minor league contract with the Rockies in the offseason. He played in 63 games in three stints in the majors this year, breaking out after his last recall in July to solidify his place on the team. He finished with a .285 batting average, and saw time at first base and left field.
“All I could ask for coming into this year was an opportunity to show what I can do,” Joe said. “I feel like I maximized what I was given. … I’m bummed that I couldn't finish the season strong. Take the positives.”
Joe hurt his leg Sept. 3, feeling a pop in his leg as he ran to third. Initially, they thought it was minor strain and he received a platelet rich plasma injection a few days after the injury. He progressed quickly through his rehab stages, and there was hope he would be able to return this season. Then he suffered a setback in Atlanta last week, when his hamstring tightened while working through running drills.
They made the decision Wednesday to shut him down for the season. With only 10 games left, it was not worth rushing him back and risking another setback. He is expected to be fully healthy in three to four weeks.
Joe plans to head to Scottsdale, Ariz., for the winter, and will emphasize running and cutting drills to improve his defense.
“It was good for him to get this chance to play, and he made the most of it,” manager Bud Black said. “Good for him, I’m happy for him. He showed that there’s some offensive potential that will play in the big leagues.”
Peter Lambert to start Friday
Peter Lambert, who had Tommy John elbow surgery a year ago, will make his first start since 2019 on Friday against the Giants.
Lambert threw his first simulated game since the surgery at the end of July and began rehab assignments shortly after. He made seven total starts at the High-A, Double-A and Triple-A levels before rejoining the team last week.
“Tommy John is just a long process,” Lambert said. “It’s very repetitive. That’s been the most difficult part, not getting ahead of yourself and taking it day by day.”