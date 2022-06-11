SAN DIEGO — The lights came on, and so did the Rockies.
After struggling to get anything going offensively in the first game of the doubleheader, the Rockies rebounded in the nightcap to beat the Padres 6-2. This has been the case all season — the Rockies have split all four doubleheaders they've played so far this season heading into Saturday's twin bill.
"I mean, doubleheaders are weird," Freeland said. "Especially now with them being back to nine innings. It's baseball, you have to wipe the first game as quickly as you can and try to move on to the second one."
After a quiet first inning, the Rockies got their first run in the second as Padres' starter MacKenzie Gore gave up a single to Yonathan Daza, then walked three, sending Daza on a free ride home.
The Rockies' offense picked up in the third, driving Gore out early after four hits in a row from Brendan Rodgers, CJ Cron, Daza and Randal Grichuk. Elias Díaz, who earlier in the day had an error that allowed the Padres to walk it off, also got in on the action there as the Rockies scored five runs in the third to build up their lead.
"Good for the offense," manager Bud Black said. "They way we came out showed a little resolve for our guys. ... this guys good, he's a young pitcher iwth good stuff. I thought our guys were intent on every pitch and it paid off."
Meanwhile, Freeland held the Padres hitless until the fourth, and gave up only four hits across his six innings.
It wasn't his best stuff, but he found the zone when he needed to.
After an up-and-down start to the season, Freeland has now had two strong starts in a row. His fastball-slider combo have been especially key in that progression.
"He wasn't as crisp as he was last start, but it goes to show you he can throw the pitch when he needs to," Black said. "He can get back into the count when he needs to. ... he showed his pitch-ability without his best command."
Roster moves
- Left handed pitcher Ty Blach went on the injured list with a left wrist strain after his collision the night before.
- Justin Lawrence called up to be the 27th man for the doubleheader.
- Jake Bird had his contract selected. It'll be his MLB debut if he gets into a game. To make room, the Rockies optioned Elehuris Montero to Triple-A and designated Julian Fernández for assignment. He was on the taxi squad for the first game, then was added to the active roster to provide some needed relief for the bullpen.