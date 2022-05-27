The Rockies will look a little different when they take the field next weekend.
The club will pay tribute to the state of Colorado, debuting their new city connect uniform on June 4 as they host the Braves. The uniforms are a nod to the state's license plate, with the white representing the snowy mountains and the green showcasing the evergreen trees. The numbers and font on the jerseys are also the same as the ones used on the plates.
#Rockies reveal their city connect uniforms. They'll wear them for the first time on June 4 pic.twitter.com/FHXESNjXTM— Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) May 27, 2022
“While the uniform series is called City Connect, it was important they represent fans across the state,” Owner and CEO Dick Monfort said in a statement. “As a Colorado native, I am proud that these uniforms embody the character of Colorado and the unique sense of pride we have in our home-state. I am beyond excited to see them come to life on the field on June 4 at Coors Field.”
Other features of the jerseys include a '5280' patch on the right sleeve denoting the elevation level; two black diamonds as a nod to the state's ski culture; purple trim to honor the purple row that designates one mile above sea level; and a 'welcome to Colorful Colorado' patch.