DENVER — Like any pitcher, new Rockies starter Chad Kuhl wants to throw a lot of strikes.
But it's not just for him. Each strikeout sends $10 through the Players for the Planet to the Custer Gallatin National Forest in Montana to help with its wildfire recovery and prevention efforts.
"I'm just trying to do whatever I can," Kuhl said. "We go through a ton of plastic bottles. It's unavoidable in a major league stadium. I'm trying to do something that counter acts it a little bit."
Kuhl, a big hunter and fisher, heard about Players for the Planet through Mitch Keller, his teammate on the Pirates. The organization was founded by former player Chris Dickerson, and aims to bring together professional athletes to help save the environment. They have around 100 athletes involved now, spread out across about a dozen sports.
Sports, especially baseball, take a toll on the environment. The Rockies, for example, will travel to the east coast four times this year, including next week when they fly to Philadelphia. Stadiums go through thousands of plastic cups a night, and players are also constantly throwing away their drinks instead of refilling them. Players for the Planet tries to do their best to make up for it. They've led beach cleanups, tree plantings and worked with major league clubhouses on limiting their waste.
Kuhl knew immediately that he wanted to get involved, but he decided to wait until he was with his new team so he could pick a project in the same region as where he was playing. He signed with the Rockies two days after the MLB lockout ended last month, and decided to focus his efforts on the Custer Gallatin National Forest, a 1.8 million square foot area that borders Yellowstone National Park. It's about an eight hour drive from Denver.
Kuhl has made just one start with the Rockies so far, but already has $50 going towards this project. His season-high for strikeouts came back in 2017, when he had 142 in his second major league season. He signed with the Rockies because they offered him the chance to be a starter, and he's hoping, now that he's consistently pitching every five days again, he'll be able to surpass that number.
"The better I do, the better we all do," he said.