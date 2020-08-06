A case could be built that baseball’s rule changes helped the Rockies to a victory on Thursday.
But there’s probably something more elemental at play that factored into this 6-4 victory over San Francisco at Coors Field that gave Colorado a franchise-best fourth consecutive series victory to open the season.
Rockies hitters feasted late against San Francisco’s bullpen, capitalizing on the new rule that requires relief pitchers to face at least three batters or finish an inning. Because the Giants were limited in their ability to manipulate match-ups, right-handed hitter Trevor Story homered off a left-handed reliever, and lefty Daniel Murphy hit a go-ahead pinch-hit home run off a righty.
Charlie Blackmon also homered against a reliever in a lefty-lefty match-up that would generally favor the pitcher, but Blackmon is so hot right now — 2-for-3 on Thursday with a walk, raising his average to .396 and stretching a hitting streak to 10 games — that he’s operating outside of baseball norms.
“That’s one thing that’s become clear is that there is an offensive advantage to the three-hitter minimum,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “Obviously prior to this, you could get the right match-up.”
Beyond that, Story was serving as the designated hitter on Thursday, another new wrinkle afforded to National League teams this year. He went 2-for-4 as he primarily stayed off his feet by not playing shortstop.
The thing about these first-place Rockies (9-3), though, is they’ve found themselves in every game, regardless of match-ups or who occupied the designated hitter spot.
All three losses have come by one run, and in all three cases, the potential tying run was on base when the game ended. So, they’ve found a way to stay in every game through this season that has now reached its 1/5 point.
It’s a competitive trait that seems to be part of the team’s make-up.
“We believe in ourselves so much,” Story said. “We’re a very tight-knit group; a lot of really good friends on this team. I think that plays into a lot, especially in a season like this when it’s such a crazy situation.”
The situation on Thursday required a comeback.
Starting pitcher Kyle Freeland tossed six shutout innings — helping himself by inducing three ground ball double plays — and Story’s home run in the sixth put Freeland on the mound in the seventh with a 1-0 lead, and in possession of 15 consecutive scoreless innings.
Trouble then appeared in the form of a bloop single that was followed by a ground-ball base hit. Black visited the mound with two outs and opted to stick with his starter, who was at 98 pitches. Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon, a former member of the Colorado Springs Sky Sox while he was in Milwaukee’s minor league system, made the decision backfire with a three-run home run.
Playing a day after a three-run home run sent to Rockies to a loss, and in a game where runs looked to be at such a premium; the hit seemed to be a crushing blow.
That sentiment proved short-lived against this team playing with so much confidence.
Garrett Hampson started the bottom half of the seventh with a double. Chris Owings drove him in with another double. Murphy put the team in front with a two-run shot. Three batters later Blackmon made it a 6-3 game with his two-run home run.
Yency Almonte relieved Freeland and earned the victory, while Jairo Diaz notched a four-out save.
“We’re having a great time,” Freeland said. “We’re off to a really good start. We’re hoping to continue the fun that we’re having in the clubhouse, on the field, day-to-day with one another and winning.
“It’s really great to see the camaraderie and team chemistry coming together, pulling for one another.”
After taking series against Texas, Oakland, San Diego and San Francisco, the Rockies will visit Seattle for three games starting Friday.