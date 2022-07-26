DENVER • The Rockies' top starters seem to have turned the page. Their offense, however, has fallen a few chapters behind.
Germán Márquez pitched well on Tuesday night. The position players didn't match. The result: another tally in the lost column, Colorado's 54th of the season. The White Sox beat the Rockies 2-1 as the Rockies narrowly avoided being shut out for the second time this season at the friendliest hitters park in the league.
It's been their trend all season: When one side of the ball is doing well, the other has lagged.
"It's baseball; it's going to happen," Márquez said.
The Rockies had their chances all night, but sent soft contact straight to Chicago's infielders.
They loaded the bases in the second, after Ryan McMahon and Randal Grichuk drew walks and Sam Hilliard singled. But Brian Serven grounded into a double play, the first of four inning-ending plays like that. A similar fate awaited them in the fifth, when Charlie Blackmon doubled and Garrett Hampson singled but Bryant sent it right to their shortstop. The sixth and seventh would follow the same scrips.
"I think just good pitches. Velocity and hard breaking balls," manager Bud Black said about how the White Sox's staff managed to pitch into four double plays.
They found a spark in the ninth, with Ryan McMahon knocking a home run to get them on the board, his first hit since the All-Star break. But that was all the power in them, and Blackmon would soon ground out to end the game.
Their inability to find the gaps overshadowed what was another good night for Márquez. He went six innings, allowing seven hits but only one run. His fastball command is back to the accustomed sharpnesses, and the results have followed: He has a 2.29 ERA in his last three starts after spending over half the season with his ERA over six. He's walked just three over this recent stretch. He's been aggressive in the zone, keeping the ball down and getting his tempo down just right.
"I feel a lot better with my delivery," Márquez said. "The work I did in the first month, I'm getting my results. I feel so good to throw games like that."
Injury updates
Kris Bryant has plantar fasciitis in his left foot, which causes inflammation on the bottom of the foot and up to the heel. He was the designated hitter on Tuesday after sitting out on Monday, and hopes to be able to manage the pain with inserts, treatment and icing.
RHP Jhoulys Chacín was placed on the injured list with toe sesamoiditis (retroactive to July 23). RHP Justin Lawrence was called up to replace him.
Shortstop José Iglesias, who was hit in the left foot with a foul ball on Monday, was not available on Tuesday. He's sore and listed as day to day.