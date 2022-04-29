DENVER — The big day is finally here for highly-touted prospect Elehuris Montero.
Kris Bryant has been battling a back strain, and on Friday the Rockies made the decision to put him on the injured list, retroactive to April 26. He had an MRI done, which didn't show a significant injury, but still wanted to give him time to rest it. The Rockies needed to bring in an another infielder to fill his spot — Brendan Rodgers has also been dealing with a tight back — and Montero fit the bill.
Montero found out only a few hours before the game and is expected to be in Denver at some point during the Rockies-Reds game on Friday night. It will be his MLB debut.
"He's swung the bat well," manager Bud Black said. "He's off to a good start. He's been one of their consistent performers down there. He's progressing as we hoped. I suspect this will be a learning experience for him."
Montero came to the Rockies organization a year ago as part of the Nolan Arenado trade. They were intrigued by his power potential, and thought his defensive skills would improve with their coaching. He spent most of the year in Double-A before being promoted for the last month of the minor league season.
The Rockies were impressed with his season — he hit .278 with 28 home runs across the two levels — and this year at spring training saw a more confident, stronger player. His infield work had gotten significantly better — he can play first in addition to his native third now — and he was comfortable training with major league players. The designated hitter also gives him more opportunities to get into games.
They sent him to Triple-A to start the season, with the intention of calling him up at some point this year. Montero hit four home runs in his first 20 games, and the Rockies felt he was ready now to fill this spot.
Rodgers dealing with sore back
Brendan Rodgers, who has been in a slump to start the season, has been dealing with a sore back on and off since spring training. The infielder said it's primarily in the middle of the back, and impacts his swing. He added that the beds at the last two hotels felt like "jail beds" and made the problem worse.
He will not go on the injured list — at least for now — but is out of the lineup again on Friday.