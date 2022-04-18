DENVER — Brendan Rodgers sat slumped in his chair at his locker after a recent game, head in his hands.
He struck out three times that night, as the Rockies dropped the opener in a four-game series against the Cubs. Rodgers knows he's off to a slow start — he's striking out nearly 40 percent of the time and has a batting average below .1 heading into Monday night's game. But he's not quite ready to call it a slump yet.
"After, I don't feel great about it," he said. "I know I'm just missing stuff. I feel good, I feel confident at the plate."
He's been through this before. He started the 2021 season about two months late, after finally recovering from a shoulder and hamstring injury. It took him another month to get his first home run, and an additional two months before he really hit his stride. By July, he was thriving and feeling the most confident at the plate that he ever had. He finished the 2021 season — the closest he's had to a full campaign — with a .284 batting average and 15 home runs.
Now, his first time starting a major league season from game one, things haven't clicked yet. His timing is off, and his posture in the box is off, causing the bat to lag in the wrong way.
"There's no doubt he's pressing," manager Bud Black said. "That's natural for a guy who cares a lot. There's high expectations."
Rodgers is sticking to his routine though, hopeful that the strides he made in the offseason will show up soon. He focused on his nutrition, hiring a private chef to come to his house. The chef worked with Rockies' nutritionist Tyler Hines to figure out Rodgers' macronutrient breakdown. They let him eat 'fun' foods earlier in the season, albeit healthier versions like a fried chicken sandwich cooked in less oil.
When it was time to get serious about his training, they changed his nutrition to match. Rodgers' chef made him breakfast, lunch, a snack and dinner, focusing on vegetables and lean proteins like fish, chicken and steak. They also changed his portion sizes and increased the number of times he was eating.
Rodgers said he can tell a difference already — he cut some body fat and feels like he's more in-tune with the way his body is moving.
"I think it's one of the best decisions I've made in a long time," he said. "The goal is to stay on the field and stay healthy for as long as I can."
Rodgers also changed his offseason workouts, focusing on isometric exercises and using tools like a VIPR — a long weighted tube — and avoiding things like heavy squats that could pressure his hamstrings.
"There's been quite a few tough goes for him," his trainer Jeff Higuera said in an interview during spring training. "It's not just overcoming injuries — it's doing stuff to avoid happening again."
Rodgers came into spring training feeling better than ever, and he thinks he's just one good game away from breaking out. Even a blooper or a broken-bat single would do the trick, he said.
"I just have to keep my confidence high, and I know it'll all be good," he said.