DENVER — Rockies' second baseman Brendan Rodgers was walking through the batting cages when he noticed a little red machine collecting dust in the corner.
He's seen other teams use a similar device for ground ball practice, and Rodgers, desperate to find a way to improve his defense, decided to give it a try. His hitting has taken off after a miserable April. He's batting .339 with eight doubles, five home runs and 22 RBIs since May 1. But heading into Saturday's game his defense has lagged far behind. He's already committed a career-high seven errors.
"I have made some pretty stupid errors, errors I've never made in my entire life," he said. "I'm really trying to bust my butt to get better."
The machine, called a Heater Power Alley pro, can send balls a speeds up to 45 mph. Rodgers uses dimple balls — a light-weight ball that still emulates the spin of a regular baseball, without fear of it hurting him if he gets hit.
He uses the machine every day prior to batting practice. Third base coach Stu Cole sets the machine up about 10 feet away from Rodgers. The infielder, who uses a smaller glove for the drill, starts on his knees and then moves to his feet, fielding balls backhanded and forehanded. Then he'll back up and take normal grounders at top speed.
"It helps him get into his legs," Cole said. "Before, I think he was getting into his legs enough and I think that was causing him to get into some bad fielding positions. Now that he's able to do that, also, it helps him move his hands more frequently. He's able to go backhand when he needs to and be more efficient with the forehand. I've seen a lot of improvement from him once he started using the machine."
It also forces him to slow down and keep his focus — two things that have contributed to his mistakes.
"You can't go and attack the ball because it's going to pop right out of your glove," Rodgers said. "It's going to sound stupid, but you have to catch it very soft and just use your hands and your instincts."
Rodgers isn't the only player to struggle defensively this year. The team lines up almost exactly how it did a year ago — with Trevor Story the only major loss to their infield — yet the drop-off in play has been stark. It has impacted almost the entire lineup, including Ryan McMahon, a gold glove finalist a year ago who already has 10 errors. The Rockies lead the league with 43.
The new approach hasn't quite translated into results yet for Rodgers. But he's feeling stronger, and thinks this will help prevent him from making too many costly mistakes.
"I'm surprised," Rodgers said about the Rockies' infield struggles. "It sucks. It's definitely something I can improve on. I'm working on it. ... I'm just going to continue to try to minimize that and keep going."