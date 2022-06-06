One good thing came out of the Rockies' 2-4 homestand.
Brendan Rodgers, fully recovered from his 4-for-51 April, batted .345 with two doubles, four home runs (including three in one game), seven RBI and four walks last week, earning him his first National League Player of the Week honor. He's the first Rockies player to get that nod this season, and the first since CJ Cron won it last August.
"I feel very calm, not overthinking things in the box," Rodgers said Sunday after falling a triple shy of the cycle. "I'm just trying to get on base, hit the ball hard and get in good counts."
Rodgers didn't tweak his swing at all during April, and the Rockies never considered sending him down, knowing their former first round pick would turn it around if they just gave it time. They all knew he needed to take a deep breath and stop overthinking things.
"The second half of last year he performed, he was one of our better offensive players," manager Bud Black said. "There's trust in there in the player. There's a belief among the coaching staff that this guy is a bona fide player."
He's involved into an all-fields player, no longer just a pull hitter.
"When I use the right side of the field that opens up the defense even more for me," Rodgers said. "I think it works out in my favor."
Jose Urena makes first Triple-A start
The Rockies, short on pitching depth, have lined up another possible fill-in. Jose Urena, signed to a minor league contract last month, made his first start for the Triple-A Isotopes on Sunday. He pitched four innings, giving up three hits and no earned runs.
Urena, signed originally by the Marlins in 2009, has pitched in parts of eight major league seasons for Miami, Detroit and Milwaukee. Prior to the signing, the Rockies' major league starter depth chart was extremely short, as Ryan Rolison is out for the season with a shoulder injury and Peter Lambert is still limited after Tommy John surgery. Urena gives them another option in addition to Ryan Feltner or a bullpen arm.