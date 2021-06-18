DENVER — Yonathan Daza's confidence is glowing brighter than his platinum blonde hair.
Daza has climbed up the leaderboards lately, with his .326 batting average entering Friday’s game good for fifth in the national league. He also holds an 11-game home hitting streak.
On Friday, he came up big again for the Rockies.
Daza came out of the dugout cold to pinch hit in the bottom of the sixth. Antonio Senzatela was out preparing to hit, but after Dom Nuñez struck out, manager Bud Black opted to send Daza up to move the runner. He did just that, keeping his swing compact and hitting a double to left field.
Daza’s hit put the Rockies within one run of the Brewers, and turned the momentum back in the Rockies’ favor. CJ Cron's walk-off single in the bottom of the tenth gave the Rockies a 6-5 win over the Brewers.
"That was impressive," manager Bud Black said of Daza's hit. "That was one of the keys to the game."
It was their fifth straight win — all of which have come at Coors Field — their longest streak since May 25-June 2 2019. The unevenness continues though for the Rockies, as their home record improved to 25-14.
"Five games in a row, we haven’t done that in some time," Brendan Rodgers said. "The team feels great, confidence. We’re battling. We have to continue playing hard."
For Daza, this year is about proving he can fit on this major league roster moving forward. In the past, manager Bud Black said he’s seen nerves and anxiousness from Daza. He would be in control of a count, then things would go astray.
He came into spring training this year stronger, and earned a spot on the opening day roster. Now, after playing in 44 games in 2019 and 61 so far this year, Daza has been able to settle down.
After Daza’s pinch-hit double, Garrett Hampson hit a double down the third base foul line, giving enough time for Yoanthan Daza to round the bases to tie the game. Brendan Rodgers, who has also shown a renewed confidence, hit it deep to right field in the next inning to send Ryan McMahon home for the leading run.
Antonio Senzatela pitched six innings, allowing seven hits and three earned runs. Senzatela has been one of the most consistent aspects of the Rockies’ rotation this season, maintaining a 4.83 ERA.
Daniel Bard, who has a 1.52 ERA since May 2, made things interesting in the top of the ninth. He allowed a run, then walked Jace Petterson to load the bases. Bard made it out of the inning without giving up anther run. Rodgers came up clutch, making the throw to Nuñez to tag a runner out at home. Jholuys Chacín was efficient in the top of the 10th, earning to strikeouts to keep the game alive.
"I like the veteran presence with Chacín," Black said. "When you get inside the two minutes and have the two minute drill, it's nice to have veteran players."