Gazette columnist Paul Klee’s three quick observations from Wrigley Field in Chicago:
ROCKIES WIN
1. Hey, Chicago, what do you say? The Rockies will start the NLDS on Thursday. After the longest postseason game in Wrigley Field history — both in innings and time — the Rockies prevailed 2-1 over the Cubs in 13 innings. Deep breath. And one more for emphasis. Who had Tony Wolters in the game-winning hero pool? The catcher who was batting .170 and hadn't scored a hit since Sept. 10 knocked home Trevor Story for the winning run. The Rockies bench erupted and flooded the diamond with man-hugs and high-fives all around.
2. This won’t surprise you, but Bud Black and Joe Maddon are old pals. As both managers detailed on Tuesday, their friendship goes back to playing winter ball in Caracas, Venezuela. While signing autographs to a group of Spanish-speaking fans, Black explained his name as “pepe negro” — and Maddon overheard. “Somewhere in and around there the nickname was born,” Black said. There’s a tradition of winning being born with the Rockies. Their first postseason win since 2009 also guarantees the Rockies are coming home to Coors for the first playoff game in Colorado since the same year. Games 1 and 2 are scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Miller Park in Milwaukee, followed by Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Monday at Coors Field. Oh, and Maddon has a particularly affinity — or he did before Tuesday, at least — for Freeland, whose brother sold the Cubs manager a bicycle at a bike shop in Florida. Small world, baseball.
3. Got a little dicey there, didn't it? The Cubs were down to five outs when MVP candidate Javier Baez slapped an RBI single through the infield to tie the score at 1. It felt like Wrigley's 104-year-old foundation was in danger of giving in. Perhaps to counter the influx of Cook County transplants, Colorado threw Kyle Freeland back at Chicago. And Freeland’s 6 2/3 innings — 82 pitches, four hits, no runs, zero on the fear detector — the Rockies earned their first postseason win in eight years. Black expressed "no worries" about the born-and-raised Colorado guy in his first postseason start, and Freeland channeled his managers' confidence with a playoff pitching performance the Rockies rarely have seen before. Yes, Mets ace Jacob DeGrom should win the NL Cy Young. Freeland should be second. With Ernie Banks and Anthony Rizzo jerseys packing into Wrigley Field, the Rox showed there’s no stage too big. From 2.5 back with a week to play ... to the NLDS? That’s been these Rockies for 164 games.