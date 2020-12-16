The Rockies have rewarded the NL’s Comeback Player of the Year with a new contract.
Colorado agreed to terms on a one-year deal with reliever Daniel Bard, one of the best stories from the 2020 season. The deal is reportedly worth $2.9 million, which is around $750,000 more than he was projected to make in arbitration.
Bard originally signed a minor league contract with the Rockies prior to the 2020 season. When the pandemic forced spring training to shut down and the start of the regular season to be pushed back to July, Bard wondered whether or not he’d be able to make his long-awaited return to the major leagues. Prior to 2020, he last pitched in the big leagues in 2013 with the Red Sox, but he caught the yips and bounced around the minors until falling out of baseball completely a few years ago.
The 35-year-old certainly made the Rockies look smart as he was one of the team’s few reliable bullpen arms last season. Bard finished with a 3.65 ERA in 23 appearances, including six saves. He figures to be a key reliever in the back end of Bud Black’s bullpen in 2021.
Former Rockies outfielder David Dahl signs one-year deal with the Rangers
After he was somewhat curiously non-tendered by the Rockies two weeks ago, former All-Star David Dahl has found a new home.
The outfielder signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. That figure is about $500,000 above what Dahl was projected to make after arbitration in 2021.
After a standout 2019 season that saw him appear in his first All-Star Game, Dahl struggled with both performance and injuries this past season. He had just 93 at-bats and his .183 with no home runs and nine RBIs.
Despite his struggles, many around the game rated him as one of the best players to be non-tendered and it’s not a surprise he was able to quickly find a new home.
Rockies GM Jeff Bridich has said that he feels confident in the outfield options that exist within the organization, so don’t expect Colorado to go out and find a replacement for Dahl outside the organization. The decision to let go of Dahl could be just the start of an offseason centered around slashing payroll at Coors Field.