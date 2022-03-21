Rockies Phillies Baseball

Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon plays during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Ryan McMahon is staying with the Colorado Rockies for at least the next six years. 

The Rockies and McMahon are in agreement on a six-year, $70 million contract extension, a source said. McMahon had his best season last year, and was a gold glove finalist at third base. He hit .254 with 24 home runs, both right on his career-highs. 

McMahon wasn't scheduled to be a free agent until after the 2023 season, so this deal covers the last two years of arbitration and four additional years. 

