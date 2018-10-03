Milwaukee won the season series with Colorado 5-2, but the teams have not played since Aug. 5. Since the last meeting the Rockies are 32-20 and the Brewers are 31-17.
Milwaukee and Colorado are led on offense by sluggers Christian Yelich (36 home runs) and Nolan Arenado (38 HRs), respectively. Both players had 110 RBI during the regular season.
On the mound the Rockies are led by Kyle Freeland (17-7, 2.85 ERA regular season) while Jhoulys Chacin, a former Rockie, is the only Brewers' pitcher to earn double-digit wins (15-8).
The Colorado Springs Sky Sox are the Triple-A affiliate of the Brewers.
Here is a look at the season series:
Aug. 3-5
Brewers win two of three against the Rockies at Miller Park
Rockies 5, Brewers 4, 11 innings (Aug. 5)
At Milwaukee: Nolan Arenado hit a go-ahead homer with two outs in the 11th inning to lift Colorado. Seunghwan Oh earned his first save with Colorado after being acquired in a trade with Toronto.
Brewers 8, Rockies 2 (Aug. 4)
At Milwaukee: Travis Shaw hit a grand slam during the Brewers' six-run first inning and the Rockies could never claw back into the game. Tyler Anderson allowed seven earned runs in 4 innings pitched.
Brewers 5, Rockies 3 (Aug. 3)
At Milwaukee: Eric Thames hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning off closer Wade Davis for the Brewers. It was Davis' second blown save in as many days after losing to the Cardinals in St. Louis the previous day.
May 10 - May 13
Brewers take three of four from Rockies at Coors Field.
Brewers 7, Rockies 3 (May 13)
At Colorado: Former Sky Sox pitcher Freddy Peralta took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning in his Major League debut and set a Milwaukee rookie record with 13 strikeouts. Peralta had been scheduled to start for the Sky Sox on May 12 but was scratched from that start and promoted to the majors. He was 5-1 to start the season with the Sky Sox.
Rockies 4, Brewers 0 (May 12)
At Colorado: Kyle Freeland pitched into the seventh inning and Trevor Story homered twice for the Rockies. Bryan Shaw, Mike Dunn, Adam Ottavino and Wade Davis pitched scoreless relief to close out the victory.
Brewers 11, Rockies 10, 10 innings (May 11)
At Colorado: Manny Pina hit a tying two-run homer with two out in the ninth inning and Travis Shaw delivered a two-out RBI single in the 10th to lift Milwaukee. The Rockies led 9-3 after the fourth inning.
Brewers 5, Rockies 2 (May 10)
At Colorado: Lorenzo Cain homered on the first pitch of the game, former Rockie Jhoulys Chacin kept his former team in check into the sixth inning and the Brewers prevailed in the first matchup between the teams in 2018.