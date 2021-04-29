Colorado’s three-run advantage dried up in the desert.
Starter Antonio Senzatela was handed the early advantage but exited in a tied game and the Diamondbacks scored the decisive runs against reliever Robert Stevenson to close a 5-3 victory in Phoenix on Thursday night.
The Rockies collected just two hits, singles from Charlie Blackmon and Yonathan Daza, after the third inning.
Colorado is now 1-9 on the road this season.
Blackmon started the scoring with an RBI double in the second inning, then Trevor Story brought in a run with a triple in the third inning and then scored on a Ryan McMahon single.
The second inning could have been much bigger, considering the Rockies had runners at second and third with nobody out. But Daza struck out in front of the pitcher’s spot.
“There were a couple at bats where we didn’t get the big hit,” manager Bud Black said.
Senzatela couldn’t make the 3-0 advantage stand, giving up three runs in 4 2/3 on nine hits and a walk. Josh Rojas homered, one of five extra-base hits for Arizona.
Arizona’s bullpen tossed five shutout innings in relief of Luke Weaver, who allowed three runs and nine baserunners in the first four innings. The bullpen walked none and struck out five Rockies batters.
David Peralta paced Arizona with three hits, including a triple, and a pair of RBIs.
The Rockies made several transactions prior to Thursday’s game. First baseman Matt Adams was called up from the alternate training site and outfielder Sam Hilliard was optioned to the site.
Hilliard was hitting .108 in 19 games with 19 strikeouts in 39 plate appearances.
Adams, 32, is a nine-year veteran with a .259 career batting average with St. Louis, Washington and Atlanta. Adams struck out looking in a pinch-hit appearance for the final out of the game.
Right-handed sidearm Justin Lawrence was also recalled form the alternate site as Yency Almonte was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right-hand contusion.
Lawrence made his Major League debut in the eighth inning, hitting 100 miles per hour with his first pitch, a strike, to Asdrubal Cabrera. His first strikeout came on a 101 mph offering to Eduardo Escobar.
Lawrence, 26, tossed a scoreless inning, giving up a walk and a single from his low, almost-sidearm delivery.
“It’s a big arm from a low slot,” Black said. “We’ll see what we’ve got moving forward, but it’s a Major League arm.”