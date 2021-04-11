Alan Trejo was sitting on the bus as a member of the Rockies taxi squad when third base coach Stu Cole tapped him on his shoulder and told him they had to talk.
Cole was acting very serious as he brought him to manager Bud Black's office. Trejo had no idea what was about to happen.
"All these emotions are going through my head, like what did I do wrong?” Trejo said. “I went into the office, and Bud told me I was going to be a big leaguer. There were a lot of emotions going on there."
He was called up to replace Chris Owings, who went on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sprained left thumb. Trejo made his debut Saturday as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning, hitting a line out directly to Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon.
He had to call his parents three times before they picked up. When they finally did, they all broke down together. Trejo is from the Los Angeles area, and his family will be able to see him play in person for the first time as a major leaguer when the Rockies face the Dodgers starting Tuesday.
“Just hearing her voice when I told her made me break down,” he said. “I started crying with her.”
Trejo last played for Double-A Hartford in 2019, and was at the Rockies alternative training site until he was added to the taxi squad for the first road trip. He went to San Diego State, the same school as Black, where he majored in aerospace engineering. He was selected by the Rockies in the 16th round of the 2017 draft.
Trejo admires fellow shortstop Trevor Story, and fondly remembers watching Story on his first opening day in 2016 from a pizza place near campus. Trejo met Story for the first time at a Lululemon during Trejo’s first minor league spring training. The two started working out together two years later.
"I was like wow,” Trejo said of that first meeting. “He caught me off guard. I said hello and that was that."
Story has taught him how to slow down his game, because the more he slows things down, Story told him, the easier it gets. Trejo says he learns the most by watching Story just go about his daily workout.
“He’s my role model,” Trejo said. “I try to emulate that guy as much as I can. He fascinates me. He’s a freak athlete.”
Trejo has been on the Rockies’ radar since he was in the lower minor leagues, Black said. They’ve been impressed with his first-step quickness, range, arm strength and improvements at the bat.
Black said there isn’t much he needs to improve on the defensive side, but his statistics in the batters box could improve. Trejo, who can play second and third in addition to shortstop, will likely have to be sent down when either Brendan Rodgers, who is on the injured list with a hamstring strain, or Owings returns.
“The all-around play has been impressive for us,” Black said. “I think moving forward just to continue to refine his game. He has great poise and doesn’t scare off.”