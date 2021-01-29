Nolan Arenado's time in a Rockies uniform is over.
The star third basemen was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night, according to multiple reports. Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic was the first to break the news.
The Rockies will also be sending more than $50 million to the Cardinals to offset some of Arenado's remaining contract.
The exact package of players Colorado will receive in return hasn't been released.
According to the Athletic, the deal is unlikely to be made official tonight, as Arenado needs to formally waive his full no-trade clause. Arenado also has an opt-out clause after the 2021 season that he may defer to a later date as part of the agreement.
The deal is pending approval by the MLB and the players' union. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Arenado's opt out after the 2021 season will remain in place, and he will also have an opt out after the 2022 season.
Nightengale also reported that the Rockies will now look to sign shortstop Trevor Story to a long-term extension, as he is set to be a free agent after the 2021 season.
Speculation had been brewing throughout the offseason that the Rockies might choose to keep just one of Arenado and Story long-term, as both had the potential to depart the organization after this upcoming season.
Reports that the Rockies and Cardinals were discussing a potential trade surrounding Arenado began to surface this week, with the finishing touches quickly coming together on Friday.
Arenado leaves the Rockies after eight big league seasons. He has a career slash line of .293/.349/.541 with 245 career home runs. The former second round pick out of high school in California is widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in all of baseball, winning eight consecutive gold gloves at third base.
The 29-year-old is a five-time All-Star and has finished in the top 5 of N.L. MVP voting three times.