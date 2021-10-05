The Colorado Rockies and right-handed pitcher Antonio Senzatela have agreed to a five-year, $50.5 million contract extension, according to a source. They also signed CJ Cron to a two-year deal.
The deal will keep Senzatela with the Rockies until at least 2026, with a club option for 2027, and Cron until 2023. This is the first major move for general manager Bill Schmidt since he had the interim tag removed from his title Oct. 2.
The team has also had discussions with right-handed pitcher Jon Gray, another free agent, according to a source.
Senzatela, 26, signed with the Rockies as an international free agent in 2012. He finished the 2021 season with a 4.42 ERA and has been statistically one of the Rockies more consistent starters. He isn't a flashy pitcher, but has found a way to succeed at Coors Field as a a ground-ball pitcher with his fastball-slider mix.
The Rockies made a similar deal with Germán Márquez two years ago to keep their ace in Colorado long-term. If the Rockies re-sign Gray, this will lock up their rotation until at least 2023. Aside from Austin Gomber, who was traded to the Rockies in February, this rotation has been successfully built from the ground up.
Cron — a first baseman who could also contribute as a designated hitter if that's approved for the National League next year — hit .281 with 28 home runs this season. This move will fill the space until Michael Toglia, a switch-hitting prospect, is ready to take over the everyday first base job.