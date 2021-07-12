Reds Rockies Baseball Schmidt

The MLB Draft is underway and after selecting outfielder Benny Montgomery with the No. 8 pick Sunday, the Rockies are working through rounds 2-10 Monday and 11-20 Tuesday. 

Below is a look at who the Rockies have selected so far on Day 2 of the MLB Draft:

No. 44: RHP Jaden Hill

Hometown: Ashdown, Ark. 

School: LSU 

Stats: 3-3 career record, 4.21 ERA, 51.1 innings pitched, 53 strikeouts

No. 68: LHP Joe Rock

Hometown: Aliquippa, Pa. 

School: Ohio 

Stats: 10-7 career record, 3.47 ERA, 147.2 innings pitched, 158 strikeouts

No. 79: RHP McCade Brown 

Hometown: Normal, Ill. 

School: Indiana 

Stats: 5-6 career record, 4.52 ERA, 67.2 innings pitched, 108 strikeouts 

No. 109: C Hunter Goodman

Hometown: Arlington, Tenn. 

School: Memphis 

Stats: .323 average, .388 OBP, 149 RBIs, 42 home runs

No. 140: LHP Evan Justice 

Hometown: Raleigh, N.C. 

School: NC State

Stats: 11-2 career record, 4.71 ERA, 133.2 innings pitched, 147 strikeouts

