The MLB Draft is underway and after selecting outfielder Benny Montgomery with the No. 8 pick Sunday, the Rockies are working through rounds 2-10 Monday and 11-20 Tuesday.
Below is a look at who the Rockies have selected so far on Day 2 of the MLB Draft:
No. 44: RHP Jaden Hill
Hometown: Ashdown, Ark.
School: LSU
Stats: 3-3 career record, 4.21 ERA, 51.1 innings pitched, 53 strikeouts
No. 68: LHP Joe Rock
Hometown: Aliquippa, Pa.
School: Ohio
Stats: 10-7 career record, 3.47 ERA, 147.2 innings pitched, 158 strikeouts
No. 79: RHP McCade Brown
Hometown: Normal, Ill.
School: Indiana
Stats: 5-6 career record, 4.52 ERA, 67.2 innings pitched, 108 strikeouts
No. 109: C Hunter Goodman
Hometown: Arlington, Tenn.
School: Memphis
Stats: .323 average, .388 OBP, 149 RBIs, 42 home runs
No. 140: LHP Evan Justice
Hometown: Raleigh, N.C.
School: NC State
Stats: 11-2 career record, 4.71 ERA, 133.2 innings pitched, 147 strikeouts