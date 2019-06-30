Robin Shute earns fastest car time at 2019 Pikes Peak Hill Climb

Robin Shute flew around the corner and coasted through the finish line at The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.
Shute, racing his 2018 Wolf TSC-Honda, finished with a time of 9:12.476, and it was enough by just over 11 seconds to secure the fastest time at this year’s event.
“It’s hasn’t sunk in yet,” Shute said. “I just enjoyed being up here amongst racers and getting the result at the end of the day. It’s the process more than the result.”
This is the third straight Hill Climb for Shute, of which the most recent two were in his 2018 Wolf TSC-Honda. Shute was the first racer to attempt the 97th Race to the Clouds due to his qualifying times during the week leading up to the race.
But Shute isn’t just done yet, as he’s planning to make a return in search of the all-time record.
“The ultimate goal is to beat the world record; that’s just how we approach things,” Shute said.
In the exhibition class, 46-year-old Rhys Millen broke the Production record with a 10:18.488 time in his 2019 Bentley Continental GT. Millen’s vehicle costs more than $215,000.
“All the credit goes to the car,” Millen said. “The road was not perfect. We were challenged with weather, rain on the lower section. I knew if I could get it to the top, there would be a lot more momentum to cool it down.”
Racing in a 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4, just like the other six members of his class, Travis Pastrana finished with a time of 11:24.287, just less than four seconds quicker than division opponent Phil Bloom.
“When you’re trying to get as much performance out of a car as you can, it can twitch a bit," Pastrana said. "For me, having a car like this is perfect. It’s made to perform in this.”
Here are the top finishers in each car class (all times are unofficial):
Unlimited
1. Robin Shute (9:12.476)
2. Greg Tracy (9:55.011)
3. William Au-Yeung (11:03.988)
Time Attack 1
1. Raphael Astier (9:23.721
2. Clint Vahsholtz (9:48.716)
3. Tim Hardy (10:02.384)
Pikes Peak Open
1. Peter Cunningham (9:24.433)
2. David Donohue (9:33.404)
3. Layne Schranz (9:40.630)
Porsche Trophy by Yokohama
1. Travis Pastrana (11:24.287)
2. Phil Bloom (11:28.190)
3. Marc Bunting (11:33.142)
Exhibition
1. Rhys Millen (10:18.488)
Open Wheel
1. Paul Dallenbach (9:44.630)