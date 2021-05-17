The good news for the Rockies, the bullpen didn’t cost them another game. It was already over when they were handed the ball.
A lifeless Rockies team fell 7-0 to the Padres on Monday to open a quick three-game road trip. They are now 2-15 away from Coors Field, and have been outscored 102-52. The Rockies have the fewest road wins in MLB.
Jon Gray, who had been pitching really well this season, had nowhere near his best stuff. He threw 96 pitches, and only 57 for strikes. He was off from the beginning, giving up a triple and a home run before the Rockies even recorded an out. Gray had command issues, especially in that first inning, and his slider, usually his deadliest pitch, was consistently missing the strike zone.
Gray also had two fielding errors, both of which turned into runs. He was pulled in the sixth inning, and likely would have been taken out earlier if the bullpen hadn't been pitching so poorly. Although they are carrying 10 relievers, four to five of those were likely unavailable because of how much they have been pitching lately.
The bullpen took over in the sixth, allowing no earned runs, a refreshing change from how they performed in the last series against the Reds. Lucas Gilberath took the rest of the sixth from Gray, with Antonio Santos rounding out the seventh and eighth.
The Rockies had just four hits — two of which came from Garrett Hampson. Trevor Story had a single, and Josh Fuentes, the National League player of the week, also had a base hit. They were all left on base, as the Rockies failed to string any hits together. Padres starter Yu Darvish had 10 strikeouts and no walks.
Balls move different at Coors Field, and heading to San Diego directly after is quite the altitude change. The fastballs are sharper, and the curveballs break more. They’ve tried altering pitching machines to try to emulate how the ball will spin during a game, but so far they have not made any noticeable improvements. During the last home stand, the Rockies had no such issues, scoring 40 runs in seven games.
“No other team deals with that except for us,” Josh Fuentes said. “We have our work cut out for us. We are starting to notice.”
Trevor Story had two uncharacteristic mistakes on defense, one of which led to a Padres run. The Rockies will play the second game of the series on Tuesday night, with Austin Gomber on the mound.