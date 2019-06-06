Rhys Millen often finds himself in the bushes moments before The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.
He paces back and forth, his stomach turns upside down, making him nauseous as he tries to hold down his breakfast. Meanwhile, his mind races through all 156 turns of the 12.42-mile course up the 14,115-foot mountain.
It’s his favorite race of the year. It’s also the most dangerous.
“Definitely one of the most stressful races,” Millen said. “I’m usually on the verge of throwing up before the race, even though I’ve done it so many times. I put a personal pressure on myself to succeed.”
In three weeks, June 30, Millen will be back in the bushes before he competes in the 97th running of the Hill Climb for the 24th time in his career. At 46, he’s one of the most decorated drivers in the history of the race, winning 12 total championships. He’s also the son of Pikes Peak racing legend Rod Millen.
But this year, Millen has his sights set on something neither he nor his father have done: break the Time Attack 2 Production record in the Exhibition Division. The time to beat? David Donner’s 10:26.896 set in 2015 driving a 2014 Porsche.
“I hope he doesn’t beat my record,” Donner said with a laugh. “But I would fully think he would be able to.”
Last year, Millen broke the production SUV record driving a Bentley Bentayga up the mountain in 10:49.902. This year, Millen will again be back in a Bentley, but this time driving the luxurious 2019 Bentley Continental GT worth over $215,000.
Millen’s driving experience combined with Bentley’s speed and horsepower, makes for the perfect opportunity to take down Donner’s record. Everything has to go just right for Millen and his crew — the weather, the engine, the road and anything else that may stand in their way.
“You’ve only got one opportunity to go through all 156 corners,” Millen said. “And you’ve got to be dead right on all 156.”
But if anyone can do it, it’s Millen.
“There’s one word to describe why we chose Rhys to race,” said Bentley’s Director of Motorsport Brian Gush. “Experience.”
'King of the Mountain'
Millen first moved to the United States in 1990.
The New Zealand native followed his dad, who moved to the U.S. in the '70s to pursue his racing career. But Millen’s first love wasn’t behind the wheel, instead it was gripping the handlebars of a mountain bike. He spent most of his first year in the U.S. building and racing bikes before Rod convinced him to trade his two wheels for four.
At 20 years old, Millen became one of the youngest drivers in the world. And in his rookie year, in 1992, he would win the open division of the Hill Climb driving one of his dad’s cars — a prototype, four-wheel drive, Mazda RX-7.
“It was an incredible opportunity to drive such an amazing car as a young kid,” Millen said. “That race kind of jump-started my career.”
Now, 27 years later, Millen has become a staple at the Hill Climb.
In 2015, he was deemed “King of the Mountain” after breaking the electric modified standard record with a time of 9:07.22 — a record he topped the following year by 10 seconds (8:57.118). He even started his own racing company in Huntington Beach, California, Rhys Millen Racing (RHR), which helped spark his career as a stunt driver for car commercials and movies, including "The Dukes of Hazzard" and "The Fast and the Furious" series.
Millen’s success on and off the racetrack led to his partnership with Bentley in 2018, when he broke the SUV record. When Bentley approached Millen again this year with a more ambitious goal, Millen couldn’t turn it down.
“I believe it’s the perfect car for this race,” Millen said. “Given the environment we’re racing in, we believe the advantages we have on horsepower and torque and transmission design, it’s in our favor to break the record.”
'The mountain will decide'
Bentley has always been known for its luxurious cars, but it’s not often recognized for speed.
The 2019 Continental GT has both. After its success last year with the Bentayga, Bentley is hoping to again show how its vehicles offer more than just luxury.
“Last year, we realized what a cool event this was,” Gush said. “Since the GT is now in the U.S. market, we thought this would be a great event to showcase the performance and the ability of the Bentley on Pikes Peak. It’s an iconic event and we want to be a part of it.”
The GT Continental has a 6.0 liter W12 engine and can go 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. It also has an eight-speed dual clutch-transmission, 626 horsepower, a 48-volt roll control system, twin-scroll turbochargers and can reach a top speed of 207 mph.
Comparing the GT Continental to Donner’s 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo isn’t really applicable, according to Millen and Donner. The Porsche is more of a sports car, while the GT Continental is a coupe.
“They’re definitely not apples-to-apples,” Donner said. “But I can guarantee you that they made the (Bentley) to succeed.”
Due to race regulations, no modifications can be made to the vehicle except for safety. The exact car Millen will be racing is actually sold at the Bentley dealership in Denver for a retail price of $215,000. Millen wasn’t able to pick the color of the car for the race, but jokingly said he definitely wouldn’t have picked the “avocado green” that Bentley chose.
“Green would not have been my first choice,” Millen said with a laugh. “But I’m just the driver. What do I know?”
No matter the color, both Gush and Millen are confident the Bentley will perform to expectation, but understand anything can happen on Pikes Peak.
“We’ve got full confidence in our product,” Gush said. “But, at the end of the day, the mountain will decide. You can do all your homework, but the mountain decides every time.”
'I’m going to try to beat your record'
Donner received a voicemail from Millen in February.
“Hey David, I just wanted to let you know I’m going to try to beat your record,” Millen said in the voicemail.
The two longtime drivers have a friendly rivalry. Both are considered two of the top drivers to have raced the mountain. Donner, who will not be participating in this year’s Hill Climb due to prior obligations, will be paying close attention to Millen’s time that Sunday. He said if Millen does beat his record, he’d be open to coming back for next year’s race in a Porsche that could “hammer” the record.
“I think Porsche would like to see it broken so they can break it next year,” Donner said. “Like I said, I hope my record doesn’t get beat, but if it does, it’s good for the race’s future. It should be a really good effort from Rhys.”
Millen’s attempt at a record-breaking performance will be one of the main attractions at this year’s Hill Climb. There will be drivers in every division attempting to break records, including 44-year-old Canadian rookie William Au-Yeung in the unlimited division.
But for Millen, who admits he’s already feeling the pressure to break the production record, the achievement of just reaching the top is enough for him to get out of the bushes and into the car.
“Once you get off the start and nail those first three corners, you pretty much know if you’re going to have a good run or not,” Millen said. “And the reward if you check every box right, all 156, is unparalleled.”
And as for Donner’s record, well, only time will tell how much longer it will stand.
“That’s the thing about records,” Donner said. “They don’t last forever.”