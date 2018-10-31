A series of framed basketballs line the top of Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich’s desk, each marking important victories during his tenure.
When Air Force earned some of those in recent years – knocking off No. 12 New Mexico and No. 13 San Diego State, among others — they were treated as massive upsets.
When Pilipovich considers the possibilities of this season, he hopes that will be among the differences.
“I’m not going to say, ‘That’s amazing,’” Pilipovich said, imagining victories over ranked opponents in the next few months. “I’m going to say, ‘I can see that.’”
That’s where Pilipovich thinks he has his program, which is now largely in the hands of a junior class that overtook the lineup last year and provided glimpses of promise and unusual-for-the-Falcons talent and body types.
The team’s top six players include three at 6-foot-7 – juniors Lavelle Scottie, Ryan Swan and sophomore Keaton Van Soelen and three at 6-4 – senior Pervis Louder and juniors Caleb Morris and Sid Tomes.
This won’t allow Air Force to match up with everybody in the Mountain West, but it’s a lot closer than it had been in the past. The added height and athleticism should also buffer the Falcons from so much dependency on the 3-point shot. Now, they believe they can defend better, drive to the hoop for high-percentage looks or draw fouls and shoot more free throws. They should see better numbers on the defensive glass, and more offensive boards will lead to more shots.
That’s the hope, anyway, for a squad that will make its public debut Thursday with a 7 p.m. exhibition against Western State at Clune Arena.
Last year the Falcons played the in-state NCAA Division II foe in a game that counts, and they nearly lost it. They fell behind 27-4 before rallying.
If this roster performs as hoped, it is those kinds of extreme highs and lows that Air Force hopes will be eliminated, allowing the team to more consistently hang close and find itself in position to win the type of games that have resulted in souvenir balls for Pilipovich’s office.
Others don’t see that yet, as the Falcons were picked to finish 10th in the Mountain West.
“I wouldn’t say I was surprised, just because there’s not a lot of respect for this program outside of this program,” said Morris, who was the leading scorer for this junior group when they played at the prep school. “I like it though. Let ‘em sleep. Let ‘em sleep.”
The Falcons will use Thursday’s scrimmage and then a nonconference schedule that includes Michigan, Colorado, Denver and a three-game trip to the Bahamas to find role players to support those top six. Guards LaSean Brown and A.J. Walker and forwards Charles O’Briant, Ameka Akaya, Chris Joyce and Abe Kinrade will jostle for playing time.