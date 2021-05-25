The Minnesota Wild forced a Game 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, leaving the Colorado Avalanche without a second-round playoff opponent.
The Colorado Avalanche finished the opening round in four games. Coach Jared Bednar said he doesn’t have a target date but expects their postseason to resume this weekend.
In the meantime, there’s time to brush up on everything. Groom the power play and the facial hair. Maybe hit the drug store.
“This is probably two weeks,” defenseman Cale Makar, 22, said of his playoff beard progress, which wasn’t visible on Zoom. “There's not much going on.
“Hopefully as we continue going, maybe. Maybe get a little bit of a mustache coming in. I might have to get some Just For Men or something like that.”
Bednar and Makar watched the Wild make a one-goal lead stretch until the end of the third period, where Minnesota added an empty-netter for a 4-2 win in Game 5. With the day off, Makar actually watched most of the NHL action Monday for pleasure, not research.
The Colorado regulars had an optional skate Tuesday. Wednesday will feature a full team skate, a rarity this season when games were usually every other day.
Aside from pushing workouts and recovery, that’s as far as the plan goes for now.
“It doesn’t have to be heavy lifting and grinding like a game would be, but keeping guys on the ice, making sure they’re rested and recovered and also still feeling good about their game and their puck touches and the way they feel on the ice, I think, is important,” Bednar said.
They’ll break down both Vegas and Minnesota. The groundwork is there, as each team played the Avalanche eight times during the regular season.
“That level of intensity still needs to continue to creep up higher every single day,” Makar said. “You definitely have to manage it and make sure your body’s ready to still compete at that level.”
Notes: Bednar said he expects both veteran Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who absorbed a shot, and rookie Alex Newhook, who left the first period with a lower-body injury following a hit, to play in the second round. … The Avalanche announced the signing of Canadian forward Jean-Luc Foudy, 19, to an entry-level contract. Colorado’s 2020 third-round draft pick (75th overall) started the season in Sweden, then joined the Colorado Eagles (AHL) and appeared in 34 contests (three goals, 11 assists).