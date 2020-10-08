A new game time is set, but the two biggest questions remain.
The Broncos will play at New England at 3 p.m. Monday, the team confirmed Thursday. The game was moved from Sunday afternoon because of positive coronavirus tests from three members of the Patriots.
Denver had been preparing for the game while fully aware the schedule could change. Now, at least that bit of uncertainty is settled.
“We’re preparing for this, that and the other,” said safety Justin Simmons before finding out the game was postponed until Monday.
“Part of being a professional is handling the unknown in the best possible way that you can.”
The new schedule doesn't bring any more certainty to the quarterback situation for either team. The Broncos are trying to nurse Drew Lock back from a shoulder injury. The Patriots are trying to get Cam Newton back from the coronavirus.
It remains to be seen if an extra 25 hours provides an advantage for either team. Fangio said Thursday that one more day probably wouldn't make a difference in Lock's recovery. The Patriots aren't saying where Newton's progress stands.
Lock participated in practice Wednesday and Thursday in a limited capacity. On Wednesday he threw on the side and in individual drills. It was unclear if his participation was extended on Thursday. Fangio said prior to practice that Lock's performance and comfort would determine how much he would do.
“Besides just throwing, which is the obvious evaluator to whether he can play or not, you also have to know whether he is capable both physically and mentally to take a hit,” Fangio said. “The throwing’s one thing, but can his shoulder take another hit? … That’s part of the equation too.”
Backup Brett Rypien made his starting debut last week in a victory over the New York Jets.
“I’m going about it like I’m going to play Sunday,” said Rypien, who overcame three interceptions in the victory. “Obviously there’s some uncertainty with Drew right now. … If Drew’s ready to go and he can play, then that’s awesome too, and I’ll be there to support him and get him ready.”
As for who they will face, the Broncos are preparing for Newton in case he is cleared to return. Last week the Patriots pulled backup Brian Hoyer and inserted Jarrett Stidham during a loss at Kansas City, so either could be in the mix to play.
Fangio said typical game week preparation includes readying the defense to face multiple quarterbacks, so doing so this week without knowing who will play doesn't represent a major departure from the norm, despite the difference in styles between Newton, a strong runner, and his more traditional backups.
“If one of the backups has to play again this week,” Fangio said, “they’re going to be in a better spot than they were last week because they would have had the week of practice and the prep time of knowing they are playing, whereas, last week it kind of happened late.”